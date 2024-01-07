The NFL regular season comes to an end on Sunday Night Football when the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills collide with the AFC East title on the line at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins (11-5) enter the Week 18 game with a one-game lead in the division over the Bills (10-6). Miami, which already has clinched a postseason berth, needs a win or a tie to win the AFC East. Buffalo needs to beat the Dolphins to win the division. A loss would put the Bills in jeopardy of missing the playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 3-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Bills odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before you make any Bills vs. Dolphins picks or NFL picks, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Miami.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Bills vs. Dolphins and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Bills:

Dolphins vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -3

Dolphins vs. Bills over/under: 48.5 points

Dolphins vs. Bills money line: Buffalo -160, Miami +136

BUF: Bills are tied for third in the NFL in sacks (53)

MIA: QB Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in passing yards (4,451)

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo has dominated the head-to-head series against the Dolphins recently. The Bills have won 10 of the last 11 games against Miami, including the playoffs. That includes a 48-20 Buffalo victory in upstate New York in Week 4.

In addition, the Bills will face a Dolphins team that may be missing key players on Sunday. Linebacker Bradley Chubb, who leads the team with 11 sacks, tore his right ACL last week and will miss the rest of the season. Also, five starters didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, including receiver Jaylen Waddle, running back Raheem Mostert and left tackle Terron Armstead.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami has the most prolific offense in the league. Led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and an arsenal of speedy receivers, the Dolphins lead the NFL in scoring offense (30.1 points per game) and total offense (409.2 yards per game). The franchise has led the league in both categories just twice before (1972 and '84).

In addition, Miami will face a Buffalo team that has struggled away from home this season. The Bills are 3-5 in games played away from Highmark Stadium, which includes losses to the Jets and Patriots. By contrast, the Dolphins are 7-1 at home this season, beating opponents by 17.3 points a game.

