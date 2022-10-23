The Miami Dolphins look to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins (3-3), tied for third in the AFC East with the New England Patriots, are expected to get starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from concussion protocol. The Steelers (2-4), tied for third in the AFC North, are coming off a 20-18 upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week ago. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2019, a 27-14 Steelers win.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before you make any Steelers vs. Dolphins picks or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine's resident Dolphins expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

In addition, Hartstein has gone 22-11-1 on his last 34 picks involving the Dolphins, returning $974. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Steelers spread: Dolphins -7.5

Dolphins vs. Steelers over-under: 44.5 points

Dolphins vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh +270, Miami -345

PIT: Steelers are 14-5 against the spread in their last 19 October games

MIA: Dolphins are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 home games against teams with losing road records

Why the Dolphins can cover

Tagovailoa is expected to make his return and he's off to a solid start to the season. In four games, Tagovailoa has completed 80 of 115 passes (69.6%) for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off three times, but has a rating of 109.9. Prior to getting hurt against Buffalo on Sept. 25, he completed 13 of 18 passes (72.2%) for 186 yards and one touchdown in a 21-19 win. He came back four days later but was hurt again in a 27-15 Thursday night loss at Cincinnati.

His top target is wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has 50 receptions in six games for 701 yards (14.0 average) and two touchdowns. He has 11 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 64 yards, and has 258 yards after the catch with 31 first-down conversions. Hill has been targeted at least 12 times in four of six games, with a season-high 12 catches this past Sunday against Minnesota. He had 11 catches for a season-high 190 yards and two touchdowns in the comeback win over Baltimore on Sept. 18.

Why the Steelers can cover

After being given up for dead, Pittsburgh came out swinging against Tampa Bay and shocked the Buccaneers in Week 6. Running back Najee Harris had his second touchdown catch of the season in that game, and has a touchdown in two of his past three games on the road. Harris has a touchdown in all six career games in primetime. He also has 100 or more yards from scrimmage in two of his past three games in primetime.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has five or more catches in five of six games this season. He had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown in the last meeting with Miami. He will be looking for his third game in a row on Sunday Night Football with seven catches and 70 or more receiving yards. He will also be looking for his 11th game in a row on the road with five or more catches and 50 or more receiving yards.

How to make Steelers vs. Dolphins picks

For Sunday Night Football, Hartstein is leaning over on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back.

