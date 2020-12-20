The Cleveland Browns are tied for 13th in the NFL in scoring offense, averaging 26.8 points per game. They've revved it up lately, however, recording 41 points in a victory at Tennessee in Week 14 before producing 42 in last Monday's thrilling home loss to Baltimore. The Browns will attempt to keep lighting up the scoreboard when they visit the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Cleveland (9-4) is playing the first of back-to-back road games against New York teams after dropping a 47-42 decision to the Ravens thanks to a tiebreaking 55-yard field goal with two seconds remaining. Cleveland is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Browns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 44. Before locking in any Browns vs. Giants picks or NFL predictions for Sunday Night Football, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' fantasy and gambling editor, White enters Week 15 on a sizzling 58-41-3 run on his NFL picks. It's no surprise, as White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

In addition, White has gone an astounding 41-23 on his last 64 picks involving the Giants or Browns. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Giants vs. Browns spread: Cleveland -6.5

Giants vs. Browns over-under: 44 points

Giants vs. Browns money line: Cleveland -220, New York +190

CLE: Browns are 2-10 against the spread in their last 12 road games

NYG: Giants are 3-13 against the spread in their last 16 games as home underdogs



Why the Browns can cover



Cleveland is one of seven teams in NFL history to have two players rush for 1,000 yards in the same season, as Kevin Mack (1,104) and Earnest Byner (1,002) accomplished the feat in 1985. This year, the duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt gives the Browns the chance to become the first club to do so twice. Chubb enters Week 15 as the fifth-leading rusher in the league with 881 yards, while Hunt, who missed eight games in 2019 due to suspension, has gained 772 in his first full campaign with the team.

Chubb, who has appeared in only nine of Cleveland's first 13 contests, ran for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Monday. The 24-year-old from Georgia is tied for seventh in the NFL with nine rushing TDs and has scored in three straight games.

Hunt, who caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens and ran for another score, is seeking his first 1,000-yard season since amassing 1,327 as a rookie with Kansas City in 2017.

Why the Giants can cover

New York was without starting quarterback Daniel Jones two weeks ago, but still managed to record a 17-12 victory at Seattle. The defense played a major role in the win, sacking quarterback Russell Wilson five times while keeping the Seahawks under 14 points for the first time this season. Veteran backup Colt McCoy did just enough to help the Giants win, keeping mistakes to a minimum while throwing his first touchdown pass since 2018 with Washington.

Giants running back Wayne Gallman gained a career-high 135 rushing yards against Seattle and recorded 57 last week against Arizona. The 26-year-old from Clemson has set personal bests this season with team-leading totals of 561 yards and six touchdowns.

