The Miami Dolphins (1-0) will visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 2 AFC East rivalry game against the New England Patriots (0-1) on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins will try to continue their hot offensive start in this contest. Last week, Miami beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 36-34. Meanwhile, New England lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 25-20, in their home and season-opener. The Dolphins lead the all-time series 60-55.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Dolphins odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Dolphins vs. Patriots picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him finish 48-38 on all XFL and USFL spread picks in 2023, and he's off to a 34-22 start in the CFL this year. Moreover, Hunt has a read on the pulse of the Patriots. In fact, he is an insane 17-4 (+1254) on his last 21 NFL picks in games involving New England.

Now, Hunt has locked in on Dolphins vs. Patriots from every angle and locked in his picks and NFL Week 2 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Patriots vs. Dolphins:

Patriots vs. Dolphins spread: Miami -2.5

Patriots vs. Dolphins over/under: 46.5 points

Patriots vs. Dolphins money line: Miami -143, New England +122

MIA: 11-8 ATS since the start of the 2022 season

NE: 7-10-1 ATS since the start of the 2022 season

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins' offense is filled with dynamic and explosive playmakers. Miami's biggest advantage is its speed at receiver with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. In Week 1, the Dolphins put a league-high 536 total yards of offense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had pinpoint accuracy and played in rhythm the whole contest. In the win over the Chargers, Tagovailoa went 28 of 45 with 466 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Hill was unstoppable and consistently showcased his game-breaking speed. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection runs crisp routes and has a knack for creating separation. Hill racked up 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Waddle is another energetic weapon for the Dolphins. The Alabama product was second on the team in receptions (four) and receiving yards (78).

Why the Patriots can cover

New England has a strong and disruptive defense. The Patriots constantly make life difficult for opposing offenses and that was on display in Week 1. Despite losing last week, this defensive unit was stout. They held the Philadelphia Eagles to 251 yards of offense, which ranked ninth in the NFL in total defense last week.

The Patriots had players flying to the ball, with four recording at least six total tackles. Safety Jabrill Peppers is all over the field for New England. Peppers gets downhill in a flash and is a heavy hitter. In Week 1, the Michigan product had six total tackles and one forced fumble. Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley is a hard-hitting force with outstanding instincts. Bentley led the team in total tackles (nine) in Week 1.

