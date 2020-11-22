The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West clash on Sunday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes leads the reigning Super Bowl champions in what projects to be a difficult road matchup, with Kansas City coming off a bye. The Chiefs are 8-1 on the season, with the team's only loss coming at home to the Raiders in Week 5. On the Las Vegas side, the Raiders have won three straight, including a 25-point thrashing of the Denver Broncos in their last game.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Chiefs as 7.5-point road favorites. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 57 in the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds. Before making any Chiefs vs. Raiders picks or NFL predictions for Sunday Night Football, see what SportsLine's Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters Week 11 on an extended heater: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through 10 weeks this season, he is an incredible 37-22 on his NFL best bets, an amazing 63 percent cash rate. Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, knows the Raiders especially well. In fact, he is a sparkling 10-3 in his last 13 against-the-spread picks involving the Raiders.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against-the-spread. Anybody who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has zeroed in on Raiders vs. Chiefs and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. You can see it only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL lines and betting trends for Chiefs vs. Raiders:

Chiefs vs. Raiders spread: Chiefs -7.5

Chiefs vs. Raiders over-under: 57 points

Chiefs vs. Raiders money line: Chiefs -345, Raiders +285

KC: Chiefs are 6-2 against the spread in AFC games

LV: Over has hit in six Raiders games this season

Latest Odds: Chiefs -7.5 Bet Now

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City leads the NFL in passing offense, averaging 294.7 yards per game, and the Chiefs rank second in both scoring offense (31.8 points per game) and total offense (409 yards per game) this season. Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce lead a potent attack through the air, but the Chiefs are also efficient on the ground, ranking in the top 12 at 4.5 yards per carry.

The Chiefs rank sixth-best in the NFL in allowing just 20.3 points per game, and Kansas City ranks as a top-eight pass defense, giving up only 215.8 yards per game through the air. The Chiefs also perform well in taking the ball away (nine interceptions) and keeping their opponents out of the end zone (11 touchdown passes allowed).

Why the Raiders can cover

The Raiders bring offensive firepower that should match up well with Kansas City. Las Vegas is an above-average offense across the board, averaging 370 yards per game, and the Raiders rank seventh in rushing. In addition to averaging 139.2 yards per game on the ground, the Raiders are above-average in yards per carry (4.4) and tied for sixth in the league in rushing touchdowns with 12.

Through the air, Derek Carr helps the team to a top-five completion percentage (69.3 percent) and the Raiders move the chains at an elite level, leading the NFL in converting 50.4 percent of their third-down chances.

All told, Las Vegas averages 28.3 points per game, eighth in the NFL, and they will need to put up a high total in order to sweep the Chiefs this season.

How to make Raiders vs. Chiefs picks

Goldberg is leaning over the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. In fact, he's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Sunday. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Raiders spread you should jump on, all from the legendary handicapper who's 10-3 on Raiders picks.

