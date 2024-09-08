Teams with Super Bowl aspirations will meet when the Los Angeles Rams battle the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in a Week 1 matchup. The teams last met in the NFC Wild Card last year, with Detroit earning a 24-23 victory. The Rams (10-7), who were second in the NFC West, finished 8-4 against NFC opponents in 2023. The Lions (12-5), champions of the NFC North, were 6-2 on their home field. The Rams lead the all-time series 45-42-1, including the postseason.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Lions odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Lions. He is an outstanding 62-44-2 (+1275) on his last 108 picks in games involving Detroit.

Here are several NFL odds on the spread, over-under, and money-line for NFL betting on Lions vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Lions spread: Detroit -4.5

Rams vs. Lions over/under: 52.5 points

Rams vs. Lions money line: Los Angeles +175, Detroit -210

LAR: Rams have won 12 of their last 20 games (+6.80 units)

DET: Lions have covered the spread in 16 of their last 21 games (+10.50 units)

Why the Lions can cover

Quarterback Jared Goff is coming off one of his best seasons to date. The nine-year veteran played in all 17 regular-season games a year ago, completing 407 of 605 passes (67.3%) for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for a rating of 97.9, fourth-best of his career. He was even better in the postseason. In three games, he completed 77 of 111 passes (69.4%) for 837 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions and a 103.3 rating.

Goff's top target was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The fourth-year veteran led Detroit with 119 receptions for 1,515 yards (12.7 average) and 10 touchdowns. He had 24 explosive plays of 20 yards or more with a long of 70 yards. He also converted 75 first downs and had 668 yards after the catch. In the postseason, he made 22 catches for 274 yards (12.5 average) and one score. See which team to back here.

Why the Rams can cover

Matthew Stafford continues to power the Los Angeles offense. The 16-year veteran has thrown for more than 56,000 yards, 357 touchdowns, 180 interceptions and has a career rating of 91.0. In 15 games last season, he completed 62.6% of his passes for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was dominant in the loss to the Lions in the Wild Card, completing 25 of 36 passes (69.4%) for 367 yards and two touchdowns with a 120.9 rating.

Stafford's favorite receiver was Puka Nacua, who played in all 17 games, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards (14.2 average) and six touchdowns. His longest catch was 80 yards and he finished the regular season with 25 explosive plays of 20 or more yards. When the Rams needed a big play, Nacua delivered with 640 yards after the catch and 68 first-down conversions. Against the Lions in the Wild Card loss, he caught nine passes for 181 yards (20.1 average) and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Lions vs. Rams picks

