One of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 9 NFL schedule occurs on Sunday Night Football. The New Orleans Saints (5-2) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in an NFC South clash that could be pivotal with regard to the 2020 NFL Playoff picture. The Bucs will put an unblemished 3-0 record at home on the line against a Saints team that is riding a four-game winning streak. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Tampa.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Buccaneers as four-point home favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas expects to be scored, is 50.5 in the latest Saints vs. Buccaneers odds. Before locking in any Buccaneers vs. Saints picks, you need to see the latest Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters Week 9 on an extended heater: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through eight weeks this season, he is an incredible 35-19 on his NFL best bets, an amazing 65 percent cash rate.

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, knows the Saints especially well. In fact, he is a stunning 14-5 on his last 19 against the spread picks involving New Orleans. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against-the-spread.

Now, he has locked in on Saints vs. Buccaneers and released a confident against-the-spread pick that is only available at SportsLine. Go here to see it. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Buccaneers vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Buccaneers spread: Buccaneers -4

Saints vs. Buccaneers over-under: 50.5 points

Saints vs. Buccaneers money line: Buccaneers -220, Saints +190

NO: Saints are 2-5 against the spread in 2020

TB: Bucs own a plus-10.5 point differential

Latest Odds: Saints +3.5 Bet Now

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints are a balanced, talented team with strong units on both sides of the ball. Offensively, New Orleans is potent with Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara in the mix, boasting a top-seven mark in scoring 29.4 points per game this season. The Saints rank in the top 10 in total offense, averaging 385.9 total yards per game, and New Orleans is excellent at extending drives in part due to a blistering 49.5 percent conversion rate on third down.

Defensively, the Saints are underrated and productive, with a top-eight mark in total defense. New Orleans is allowing fewer than 330 yards per game, with an elite rushing defense that holds opponents to just 90.6 yards per contest.

Against a Tampa Bay team that is below-average in yards per carry (4.0), there is reason to believe the Saints can hold up and force the Buccaneers into suboptimal situations by stopping the run.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Few teams are capable of slowing New Orleans' offense, but the Bucs should be high on that list. Tampa Bay is a top-three team in total defense this season, giving up fewer than 300 total yards per game, and the Buccaneers are stout against the run. In fact, the Bucs lead the league in allowing just 3.2 yards per carry and 70.4 rushing yards per game, which could make life difficult for Kamara and Latavius Murray.

Tampa Bay is also loaded with defensive playmakers, as the team sits in a tie for the NFL lead with 11 interceptions. Offensively, the Bucs have dealt with injuries to their wide receiving corps, but Tom Brady still has 20 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. Antonio Brown is also expected to make his debut, giving Brady more options. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in scoring offense (30.9 points per game) and eighth in passing offense (265.8 yards per game).

How to make Saints vs. Buccaneers picks

Goldberg is leaning over the total. He has also discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing it here.

Who wins Buccaneers vs. Saints on Sunday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Buccaneers spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who's 14-5 on New Orleans picks, and find out.

