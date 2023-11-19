Two of the hottest teams in the NFL will collide on Sunday Night Football when the Denver Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field. After losing four of their first five games, the Vikings (6-4) are on a NFL-best five-game winning streak. They sit in second place in the NFC North standings behind only the Lions (7-2). Meanwhile, the Broncos (4-5) have won three in a row, which is tied for the second-best winning streak in the league. Despite the streak, they still remain at the bottom of the AFC West.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Denver is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Broncos odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before you make any Broncos vs. Vikings picks, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Minnesota.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 against the spread. Those selections form the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 53-39-1 ATS since the start of last season. He also is 36-17-2 in his last 55 against the spread NFL picks in games involving the Vikings. Anyone who has followed him is way up

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Broncos vs. Vikings and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Broncos:

Vikings vs. Broncos spread: Denver -2.5

Vikings vs. Broncos over/under: 41.5 points

Vikings vs. Broncos money line: Denver -144, Minnesota +122

DEN: Courtland Sutton is tied for second in the NFL in touchdown receptions (seven)

MIN: Danielle Hunter is tied for the league lead in sacks (11)

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver's defense has vastly improved over the last four weeks. Over the first five games of the season, the Broncos allowed 36.2 points and 450.6 yards per game as they went 1-4. But over the last four weeks, Denver has given up just 16.8 points and 340.8 yards per game. The Broncos are 3-1 over that stretch.

In addition, wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been a dangerous red zone threat. The 6-foot-4 Sutton has scored a receiving touchdown in his last four games. That's tied for the longest active streak in the league. He also is tied for second in the NFL in touchdown receptions (seven).

Why the Vikings can cover

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been stellar since joining the team. Acquired from Arizona prior to the trade deadline, Dobbs has played the majority of both games since joining Minnesota and is 2-0 with 426 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's also racked up 110 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He is the first quarterback since the NFL merger in the 1970 season to have two wins, two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and 200 passing yards in his first two games with a franchise.

In addition, rookie receiver Jordan Addison is on a bit of a roll. The No. 23 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, Addison has had at least 50 receiving yards in four straight games. Last week against a tough New Orleans secondary, he had four catches for 69 yards (17.3 yards per catch).

How to make Broncos vs. Vikings picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Broncos vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Vikings spread to back, all from the expert on a 36-17 roll on against-the-spread picks in games involving Minnesota, and find out.