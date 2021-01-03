The Washington Football Team can win the NFC East and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season when it takes on the rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Washington (6-9) leads the division by virtue of having swept the season series against the Cowboys (6-9) and would host a first-round playoff game with a win over the Eagles (4-10-1). However, a loss would eliminate Washington from the NFL playoff bracket and give the NFC East title to the winner of Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Giants.

Kickoff between Washington and Philadelphia is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Washington is a four-point favorite in the latest Washington vs. Eagles odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 44.

Washington vs. Eagles spread: Washington -4

Washington vs. Eagles over-under: 44

Washington vs. Eagles money line: Washington -210, Philadelphia +180

WAS: Defense ranks third in yards allowed per play (4.96)

PHI: Eagles are tied for fourth in sacks (46)

Latest Odds: Philadelphia Eagles +5 Bet Now

Why the Washington Football Team can cover

The Washington Football Team has one of the best defenses in the NFL. Washington ranks third in the league in yards allowed per play (4.96), fifth points allowed per game (21.0), sixth in sacks (44) and seventh in interceptions (14). Over the last six games, the defense has allowed just 16.2 points per game, which ranks second, behind only Seattle.

In addition, running back Antonio Gibson has proven to be a viable threat. The rookie from Memphis leads the team with 720 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. After missing two games while nursing a turf toe injury, he returned last week to run for 61 yards on 10 carries against Carolina. He'll likely suit up on Sunday Night Football in a must-win game.

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles' offense has been much more productive with Jalen Hurts under center. Since the rookie quarterback took over three games ago, Philadelphia is averaging 437.3 yards per game. The Eagles averaged 318.8 yards with Carson Wentz as the starter.

In addition, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread at home this season and has covered all three times as a home underdog. The over has hit in three straight Eagles games as the team has scored at least 24 points two of the last three weeks.

