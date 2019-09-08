Sunday Night Football odds, line: Steelers vs. Patriots picks, predictions from expert who's 16-7 on Pittsburgh games

The New England Patriots have won six Super Bowls in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, a record for any quarterback or head coach. However, they've managed to repeat as champions just once. They'll begin their quest to do so this season on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots haven't lost a game that counted since Week 15 of last season in Pittsburgh, 17-10, and that was the Steelers' first victory over Brady and company since 2011. They have yet to beat Brady on the road. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from Gillette Stadium. New England is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Patriots odds, with an over-under of 49. Before you make any Patriots vs. Steelers picks or NFL predictions for Week 1, make sure you read what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

White knows that Sunday will be the fourth time the Patriots will open a season against Pittsburgh and the third time they will do so as defending Super Bowl champions. The Patriots hosted Pittsburgh in 2002 and 2015 following Super Bowl titles, and New England won both games.

While the Patriots lost future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement this offseason, they will have former NFL receiving yardage champion Josh Gordon in the lineup for Week 1. Gordon has been conditionally reinstated from suspension by the NFL, meaning he can play in regular-season games. Gordon had an impact in New England after coming over from Cleveland via trade, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

But just because New England has had Pittsburgh's number doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Steelers spread on Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh begins life without two All-Pro skill position players: running back Le'Veon Bell and receiver Antonio Brown. Bell signed with the New York Jets in free agency, while Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders before signing a one-year deal on Sunday with New England. However, Brown is not eligible to play in Week 1.

The Steelers have very capable replacements for both players. James Conner rushed for 973 yards and 12 scores last year and caught 55 passes and a touchdown as the featured back when Bell sat out the year over his contract. JuJu Smith-Schuster, meanwhile, emerged as one of the NFL's top young wideouts in 2018, catching 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. Second-year receiver James Washington also has shown plenty of promise, and the Ben Roethlisberger-led offense should remain very explosive. The Steelers have been a strong bet as road underdogs in recent years, covering eight of their past 10 in that scenario.

