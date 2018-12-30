Sunday Night Football odds, line: Titans vs. Colts picks, predictions by dialed-in expert who's 19-6 on Indianapolis games

AFC South rivals with identical 9-6 records fight for the last AFC playoff berth when the Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Tennessee has won four straight, while Indianapolis has won eight of its last nine, and both teams have nearly identical records against the spread this season, with Tennessee at 8-7 and Indy at 7-7-1. The winner will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture and play a road game on Wild Card weekend. Bookmakers list Indianapolis as a five-point road favorite, rising two points with word that Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota may sit out with a stinger. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.5 in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds. Before you make any Colts vs. Titans picks and predictions, see what SportsLine's R.J. White has to say.

White knows the Colts have an underrated defense that allows just 3.8 yards per carry and has held two of its last four opponents without a touchdown. Andrew Luck (36 touchdowns, 14 interceptions) is a lock for Comeback Player of the Year. He's also drawing MVP consideration while playing behind a staunch offensive line that's allowed just 17 sacks. The Colts rank seventh in scoring (26.7) and total offense (382.9).

Indy, which destroyed the Titans 38-10 in Week 11, is trying to become only the third team in NFL history to start 1-5 and make the playoffs. The Colts have also stepped up big against staunch competition, going 4-0 against the spread versus teams like the Titans that are winning more than 55 percent of games.

But just because the Colts come in red-hot and dominated the first meeting doesn't mean they'll cover the Sunday Night Football spread in a raucous environment in Nashville.

Tennessee has won four straight with running back Derrick Henry emerging as a star. The Alabama product has exploded for 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns during the past three games, and the offense will revolve around him no matter who starts at quarterback.

Mariota (stinger) returned to practice late in the week, but reports say he'll sit on Sunday Night Football. If he can't go, Tennessee would be in good hands with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Subbing for Mariota last week, Gabbert completed 7 of 11 throws for 101 yards and the winning touchdown versus Washington. Regardless of who's under center, handing the ball off to Henry will be the game plan on offense.

The Titans rank second in points allowed at 18.0 per game and are 13-5-1 against the spread in their past 19 home games.

