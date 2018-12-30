Sunday Night Football odds, line: Titans vs. Colts picks, predictions from expert who's 19-6 on Indianapolis games

The Tennessee Titans will play host to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in an AFC elimination game. It's an 8:20 ET kickoff from Nissan Stadium.

If Houston beats lowly Jacksonville earlier in the day, the Titans-Colts winner will earn a wild-card berth. If Houston gets upset, Tennessee (9-6) or Indianapolis (9-6) would grab the AFC South title and play host to a postseason game. Sportsbooks list Indianapolis as a 3-point road favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5 in the latest Titans vs. Colts odds.

White knows the Colts have won eight of their past nine behind quarterback Andrew Luck, who has thrown 36 touchdowns against 14 interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his throws. In the Colts' 38-10 rout of Tennessee in Week 11, Luck went 23-of-29 for 297 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. He notched a mind-blowing 10.2 yards per attempt, his highest mark all season.

Defensively, Indianapolis allows 3.8 yards per carry. That will come in handy versus Tennessee's ground-based attack.

But just because the Colts come in red-hot and dominated the first meeting doesn't mean they'll cover the Sunday Night Football spread in a raucous environment in Nashville.

Tennessee has won four straight with running back Derrick Henry emerging as a star. The Alabama product has exploded for 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns during the past three games, and the offense will revolve around him no matter who starts at quarterback.

Marcus Mariota (stinger) returned to practice late in the week, but reports say he'll sit tonight. If he can't go, Tennessee would be in good hands with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Subbing for Mariota last week, Gabbert completed 7 of 11 throws for 101 yards and the winning touchdown versus Washington.

The Titans rank second in points allowed at 18.0 per game and are 13-5-1 against the spread in their past 19 home games.

