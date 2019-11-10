Sunday Night Football odds, line: Vikings vs. Cowboys picks, predictions from expert who's 28-7

Two NFC teams with division title hopes will collide on Sunday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys host the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys (5-3) posted a key 37-18 road win over the New York Giants last Monday. Meanwhile, the Vikings (6-3) had their four-game winning streak halted with last Sunday's 26-23 defeat in Kansas City, falling to 2-3 on the road. Minnesota will be without receiver Adam Thielen, who aggravated his hamstring injury in the loss to the Chiefs, and kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a three-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Vikings picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Minnesota expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 232-190 on NFL picks against the spread, returning $2,125 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a keen eye for the Vikings. In fact, he has hit 28 of his last 35 against-the-spread picks involving Minnesota. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has locked in on Cowboys vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football. He's sharing his picks only at SportsLine.

White knows that Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has been effective against NFC North opponents. Prescott has thrown at least two touchdown passes in his last four meetings with teams from the division and posted a quarterback rating of at least 100 in six of his seven career matchups against those clubs. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been dangerous at home against the NFC North, racking up 715 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in five career contests.

White also has taken into consideration the Cowboys' overall offensive success this season. Dallas leads the NFL in total offense (436.8 yards) and ranks fourth in passing (287.5) and rushing yards (149.2) per game.

Even so, Dallas is no guarantee to cover the Cowboys vs. Vikings spread on Sunday Night Football.

Minnesota features the NFL's leading rusher, Dalvin Cook, who has gained 894 yards on 177 carries despite being held to just 71 by the Chiefs last week. Cook has registered five 100-yard performances this season and run for a touchdown in seven of his nine games. Thanks to Cook's efforts, the Vikings rank just ahead of Dallas in rushing yards at 153 per contest.

Despite Minnesota's losing record on the road, quarterback Kirk Cousins has performed well in his last three games away from home, throwing nine touchdown passes without an interception for a 123.5 rating. Defensive end Danielle Hunter has been a force and is tied for fourth in the league with 8.5 sacks.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Vikings vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Footall? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Cowboys spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the top NFL expert who's 28-7 on Minnesota games.