Sunday Night Football odds, line: Vikings vs. Cowboys picks, predictions from proven expert who's 28-7

The Minnesota Vikings will be without one of their top receivers when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football for a key NFC showdown at AT&T Stadium. Adam Thielen aggravated his hamstring injury in last Sunday's heartbreaking 26-23 loss at Kansas City, which ended Minnesota's four-game winning streak, and will miss Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Dallas, meanwhile, is seeking its third straight victory after rolling to a 37-18 road triumph over the New York Giants on Monday night. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 139 yards in the win and looks to match a career best this week with a fourth consecutive 100-yard performance. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a three-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Vikings odds, while the over-under is 48. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Vikings picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White knows that Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has been effective against NFC North opponents. Prescott has thrown at least two touchdown passes in his last four meetings with teams from the division and posted a quarterback rating of at least 100 in six of his seven career matchups against those clubs. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been dangerous at home against the NFC North, racking up 715 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in five career contests.

White also has taken into consideration the Cowboys' overall offensive success this season. Dallas leads the NFL in total offense (436.8 yards) and ranks fourth in passing (287.5) and rushing yards (149.2) per game.

Even so, Dallas is no guarantee to cover the Cowboys vs. Vikings spread on Sunday Night Football.

Kirk Cousins is hoping to reverse his fortunes against the Cowboys as he meets them for the first time as a member of the Vikings. The veteran quarterback faced Dallas seven times while with Washington, winning just one of those matchups. Minnesota enjoyed considerable success against the Cowboys, capturing five of six regular-season meetings, before losing the last two showdowns.

Dalvin Cook leads the NFL with 894 yards on the ground and hopes to become the Vikings' first 1,000-yard rusher since Adrian Peterson in 2015. The third-year Florida State product, who also is a receiving threat out of the backfield, ranks second in the league behind Carolina's Christian McCaffrey (1,244) with 1,232 yards from scrimmage. Minnesota has also gone five straight contests without allowing points off turnovers but is 0-9-1 in its last 10 road games against teams with a winning record.

