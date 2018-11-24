'Sunday Night Football' odds, line: Vikings vs. Packers picks, predictions from expert who's 21-4 on Green Bay games

The Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football" in a clash of NFC North teams looking to keep up with the Bears. In the latest Vikings vs. Packers odds, Minnesota is favored by three points, down from an open of 4.5, while the over-under is 47.5 for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. The Packers have lost three of four, while the Vikings have dropped two of three, so each team is in dire need of a win to have any chance of making the postseason. Before you make any Packers vs. Vikings picks, see what R.J. White has to say.

White knows the Packers have lost three of four, dropping road games against the Rams, Patriots and Seahawks. Another loss on "Sunday Night Football" puts Green Bay in a huge hole in the NFC playoff race.

Of course, the Packers aren't out of it as long as Aaron Rodgers is on the field. The two-time NFL MVP has thrown for 3,073 yards in 10 games, with 19 touchdowns and just one pick. He's leaned on wide receiver Davante Adams, who has more than twice as many receptions (72), yards (953) and TDs (9) than anyone else on the team.

The Packers' defense ranks No. 5 against the pass and will get starting cornerback Kevin King back from injury. The squad also has 34 sacks, as linebacker Kyler Fackrell has emerged as a playmaker. He had three sacks last week to drive his team-high total to eight.

But just because the Packers have the weapons to cover on "Sunday Night Football" doesn't mean they will against a team that's had its number.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 2,047 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The run game ranks just 31st, but Dalvin Cook comes into Sunday finally healthy after two weeks of being eased back from injury. He'll face a Green Bay run defense that's being gashed for 126 yards per game on the ground.

Minnesota's defense has kept offenses under wraps. The Vikings rank No. 4 against the run (94.8 yards per game) and No. 7 against the pass (248.8). Rodgers may be in for a long day -- he's been sacked 30 times, and the Vikings rank No. 5 in the league with 32 sacks. Defensive end Danielle Hunter has 11.5 sacks, second-most in the NFL. And the Vikings are 4-1-1 in their last six games against Green Bay.

