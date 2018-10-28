Sunday Night Football odds, line: Vikings vs. Saints picks, predictions from model on 62-43 roll

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints square off on Sunday Night Football in a matchup of Super Bowl contenders. The Vikings (4-2-1) have won three in a row, while the Saints (5-1) have won five straight. Oddsmakers have this game as a pick'em -- neither team is getting points in the current Vikings vs. Saints odds after Minnesota opened as a 2.5-point favorite. The Over-Under for total points scored is 53. The Saints have topped 30 points in three of their past four games, but the Vikings' defense has held down the opposition lately. It makes for an intriguing matchup, so before you make any Vikings vs. Saints picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in what an efficient offense Drew Brees is running in New Orleans. The midseason MVP candidate has completed a whopping 77 percent of his passes, averaging 300 yards per game. He hasn't been picked off yet. Brees and top WR Michael Thomas have shown an amazing connection. Thomas has caught 53-of-58 targets for 588 yards and four TDs, and his 91.4 reception percent rate would be the best of any WR in a season since the statistic was first tracked in 1992.

New Orleans' defense is often maligned, but this year has been different. The Saints rank No. 1 against the run and have nine sacks, led by DE Cameron Jordan's five.

Just because the Saints' offense has been on fire doesn't mean the Vikings will be overwhelmed.

Minnesota's offense averages nearly as many passing yards as New Orleans, led by the NFL's top receiver, Adam Thielen, who leads the league with 67 receptions and 822 yards. Fellow starter Stefon Diggs has 48 catches for 468 yards, as QB Kirk Cousins has targeted his starters 163 times, or 54.3 percent of his pass attempts. It will face a Saints defense that is being gashed for 294 yards passing per game, fifth-most in the NFL.

Minnesota's defense is allowing only 18.3 points per game since the bye week and has 20 sacks overall, led by DE Danielle Hunter's eight.

