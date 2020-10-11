There could be fireworks this week on Sunday Night Football when the Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is playing at an MVP level and will face the 29th-ranked passing defense in the league, while Vikings QB Kirk Cousins gets his shot at the league's worst unit in passing yards allowed. Wilson threw for 360 yards and two scores in a 31-23 win against the Dolphins in Week 4, while Minnesota (1-3) relied on running back Dalvin Cook in its 31-23 victory over the Texans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET in Seattle. William Hill lists the Seahawks as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks NFL odds, with the over-under is 56.

Vikings vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -6.5

Vikings vs. Seahawks over-under: 56

Vikings vs. Seahawks money line: Minnesota +250, Seattle -300

MIN: QB Kirk Cousins has topped 250 passing yards three times this season.

SEA: WR Tyler Lockett has at least seven receptions in four of his last five games.

Why the Vikings can cover

Cook leads the NFL with 424 rushing yards, averaging 5.7 per carry, and has scored six touchdowns. Cousins has completed 62 percent of his passes for 883 yards and has a strong receiving duo in Adam Thielen and rookie Justin Jefferson. Thielen has a team-high 20 catches and four TDs, while Jefferson leads the team with 348 yards.

The Vikings have topped 30 points in three games this season, and while the defense has struggled against the pass, two of those games were against Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers. The unit still has plenty of talent, and former Jaguar Yannick Ngakoue has three sacks.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is 6-1-1 against the spread in its last eight as a favorite, and Wilson has been spectacular. He has thrown for 1,285 yards and a league-high 16 touchdowns. Second-year receiver DK Metcalf can make huge plays, averaging 25.2 yards on 16 catches to share the league lead with 403 yards. Tyler Lockett has been the reliable option, catching 26 balls for 298 yards and four touchdowns, while veteran tight end Greg Olsen has 14 receptions.

Seattle's defense has struggled, but linebacker Bobby Wagner (team-high 38 tackles) still patrols the middle, while fellow Pro Bowl player Shaquill Griffin (two interceptions) can make big plays from his safety spot.

