Teams looking to get back on track will meet when the Indianapolis Colts battle the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Indianapolis is coming off a 23-20 loss at Houston, while Minnesota has lost two in a row, including a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Colts (4-4), second in the AFC South standings, are 1-3 on the road this season. The Vikings (5-2), third in the NFC North standings, are 3-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Colts odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before you make any Colts vs. Vikings picks or predictions, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, considering his mastery of picks involving Minnesota.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also an amazing 46-19-2 (+2446) on his last 67 NFL picks against the spread involving the Vikings.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Vikings vs. Colts:

Vikings vs. Colts spread: Minnesota -5.5

Vikings vs. Colts over/under: 46.5 points

Vikings vs. Colts money line: Indianapolis +199, Minnesota -244

IND: Colts have covered the spread in 14 of their last 20 games (+7.30 units)

MIN: Vikings have hit the money line in 11 of their last 19 games (+4.55 units)

Why the Vikings can cover

Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,610 yards and 14 touchdowns with just five interceptions and a 107.2 rating. In a 34-7 win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 22, he completed 17 of 28 passes (60.7%) for 181 yards and four touchdowns. He completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4%) for 275 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in a 31-29 win at Green Bay on Sept. 29.

Darnold's top target is wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He leads the team with 41 receptions for 646 yards (15.8 average) and five touchdowns with 187 yards after the catch and 28 first-down conversions. He has 10 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 97. He has a touchdown in five of the Vikings' seven games. He is coming off an eight-catch, 115-yard performance in the loss to the Rams.

Why the Colts can cover

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco steps in as Indianapolis' starter after the team benched former first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson. In parts of four games, Flacco has been solid, connecting on 71 of 108 passes (65.7%) for 716 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception and a 102.2 rating. In a start at Jacksonville on Oct. 6, Flacco completed 33 of 44 passes (75%) for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been dominant in the run game for the Colts. He has reached 100 or more yards in three of five starts this season. He has carried 92 times for 454 yards (4.9 average) and five touchdowns. He also has five explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 29.

Hartstein has analyzed Colts vs. Vikings from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

