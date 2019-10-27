Sunday Night Football odds: Packers vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from expert who's 29-4 on Green Bay games

Two teams with Super Bowl aspirations meet when the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs collide on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. The Packers (6-1) have won three straight and lead the NFC North over Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Chiefs (5-2) are coming off a 30-6 victory over Denver, which ended a two-game losing streak. However, in that game, Kansas City lost quarterback and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes to a dislocated kneecap. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and Mahomes has already been ruled out. Green Bay is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Packers picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Green Bay expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 226-177 on NFL picks against the spread, returning $2,968 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Packers. In fact, he has hit 29 of his last 33 picks involving Green Bay, including the last 10. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Packers vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. He's sharing his strong picks only at SportsLine.

White knows that Green Bay's offense has started to come around. In the team's first three games, the Packers averaged 286.7 yards and 19.3 points per contest. But in the last four games, Green Bay has averaged 438.5 yards and 31.5 points per game. The Packers are coming off a win over Oakland in which they scored a season-high 42 points and piled up 481 yards.

White also has taken into account that Green Bay has been winning the turnover battle this season. The Packers have forced 13 turnovers this year, tied for fourth in the NFL. Their turnover differential of plus-six is tied for third in the league behind New England and Pittsburgh.

Even so, Green Bay is not guaranteed to cover the Packers vs. Chiefs spread on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City's pass defense is no pushover. The Chiefs have the ninth-best pass defense in the NFL, allowing just 228.6 yards per game through the air. They've been particularly stingy over the last three games, giving up just 214.7 per game.

In addition, Kansas City is coming off its best defensive effort this season. The Chiefs limited Denver to a season-low 71 rushing yards and sacked the Broncos a season-high nine times. Kansas City also scored a defensive touchdown on a Denver fumble.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football? And what crucial factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Packers spread you should jump on, all from the expert who's a staggering 29-4 on Green Bay picks.