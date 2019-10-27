Sunday Night Football odds: Packers vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from proven expert who's 29-4 on Green Bay games

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in the marquee matchup of Week 8, but the Chiefs will do so without their reigning NFL MVP. Kansas City officially ruled out quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Friday afternoon, eight days after he was forced out of the team's victory over Denver with a dislocated kneecap. Veteran quarterback Matt Moore will start for the Chiefs (5-2), who lead the AFC West by 1.5 games over Oakland. Meanwhile, the Packers (6-1) have won three consecutive games and currently sit atop the NFC North standings. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a five-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Packers picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White knows that Green Bay is catching a break by not having to face Mahomes. Kansas City's quarterback leads the league or is tied for the league lead in passing yards per game (311.4) and passing touchdowns (15). Led by Mahomes, Kansas City has the No. 1 passing offense (318.1 yards per game) and No. 3 scoring offense (28.9 points per game) in the NFL.

White also has taken into account that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off, arguably, the best game statistically of his career. Last week against Oakland, he became the first quarterback in Green Bay history to finish a game with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He finished the day 25-of-31 passing for 429 yards and five touchdowns.

Even so, Green Bay is not guaranteed to cover the Packers vs. Chiefs spread on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City's pass defense is no pushover. The Chiefs have the ninth-best pass defense in the NFL, allowing just 228.6 yards per game through the air. They've been particularly stingy over the last three games, giving up just 214.7 per game.

In addition, Kansas City is coming off its best defensive effort this season. The Chiefs limited Denver to a season-low 71 rushing yards and sacked the Broncos a season-high nine times. Kansas City also scored a defensive touchdown on a Denver fumble.

