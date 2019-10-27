Sunday Night Football odds: Packers vs. Chiefs picks, top predictions from NFL expert who's 29-4 on Green Bay games

The Green Bay Packers will try to keep pace with the other division leaders in the NFC when they take on the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs in a scintillating Sunday Night Football showdown at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Packers (6-1) have won three straight games and trail the undefeated 49ers by a half game in the race for home-field advantage in the NFC. Green Bay is coming off an impressive 42-24 thrashing of Oakland. The Packers will face a Kansas City (5-2) team that will start backup quarterback Matt Moore in place of reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who dislocated his kneecap in last week's win over Denver. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a five-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Packers picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 226-177 on NFL picks against the spread, returning $2,968 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Packers. In fact, he has hit 29 of his last 33 picks involving Green Bay, including the last 10. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Packers vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. He's sharing his strong picks only at SportsLine.

White knows that Green Bay has the ability to exploit Kansas City's weakness on defense: stopping the run. Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams have combined to rush for 595 yards this season. In Green Bay's Week 5 win over Dallas, Jones ran for 107 yards and four touchdowns, easing the burden on the depleted Green Bay receiving corps. The Packers will be facing a Chiefs defense that is allowing 148.9 rushing yards per game, fourth worst in the NFL.

White also has factored in Green Bay's knack of forcing turnovers. The team has 13 takeaways this season; only New England, Pittsburgh and Carolina have more. In addition, the Packers have a turnover differential of +6; only two teams have been better.

Even so, Green Bay is not guaranteed to cover the Packers vs. Chiefs spread on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City's pass defense is no pushover. The Chiefs have the ninth-best pass defense in the NFL, allowing just 228.6 yards per game through the air. They've been particularly stingy over the last three games, giving up just 214.7 per game.

In addition, Kansas City is coming off its best defensive effort this season. The Chiefs limited Denver to a season-low 71 rushing yards and sacked the Broncos a season-high nine times. Kansas City also scored a defensive touchdown on a Denver fumble.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football? And what crucial factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Packers spread you should jump on, all from the expert who's a staggering 29-4 on Green Bay picks.