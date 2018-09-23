Sunday Night Football odds: Patriots vs. Lions picks from model on 53-36 roll

The Week 3 NFL schedule features the Detroit Lions hosting the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. While the Patriots hope to rebound from a tough loss in Jacksonville, the Lions are trying to secure their first win. Both teams entered the season with aspirations of deep postseason runs, but neither has gotten off to their desired start. New England is a seven-point road favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Lions odds.

The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen dramatically from 47 to 55. Before you lock in any Patriots vs. Lions picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

In a straight-up, pick-'em format, their proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017, performing better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up over $4,000.

It also nailed its last three top-rated picks in Week 2, including backing the Kansas City Chiefs against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+170) for their big upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's now 5-2 on top-rated picks this season, extending its run to 53-36.

Now, the computer has simulated New England vs. Detroit 10,000 times. It also has scrutinized this game from every possible angle. We can tell you it's leaning toward the Under, but its bold point-spread pick that hits in almost 60 percent of simulations can be found only over at SportsLine.

The model knows that after two games, the Patriots appear to be leaning toward a more concerted ground game. About 43 percent of their plays are rushes. Getting the lion's share of those touches is Rex Burkhead, who leads the team with 86 yards on the ground. James White has just nine totes, but he's a greater threat in open space on passing downs. He has 11 receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Then there's the Bill Belichick factor. The Patriots' coach is 14-8 all-time against former assistants and on Sunday Night Football, he'll tangle with Matt Patricia, New England's defensive coordinator from 2012-17.

Just because the Belichick has his former coordinators' number doesn't mean New England will cover as a touchdown favorite on the road.

The Lions may be 0-2, but Matthew Stafford has been airing it out this season. Stafford is seventh in the NFL in passing yards with 633 and No. 2 in attempts at 99. Detroit is 13th in total yards at 766 and sixth in passing yardage at 314.5 per game. If there's a team that can keep up with the high-flying Patriots, it's the Lions indoors at Ford Field. And don't forget the Patriots lost to the Jaguars, who were without all-world running back Leonard Fournette, last week.

Detroit also comes armed with plenty of pass-catchers to rack up points. Kenny Golladay is the team's leading receiver with 203 yards and one touchdown. He lines up with Golden Tate (188 yards) and Marvin Jones, who has 108. While running back Theo Riddick has only four carries, he does have 14 grabs for 62 yards.

So, which side of the Patriots vs. Lions spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the incredible computer model that has returned over $4,000 to $100 bettors.