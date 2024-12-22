The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to win their fifth game in a row when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football as they try to move closer to an NFC South Division title. Tampa Bay is coming off a 40-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, while Dallas defeated the Carolina Panthers, 30-14, in Week 15. The Buccaneers (8-6), who are 5-2 on the road, are 6-3 against NFC foes this season. The Cowboys (6-8), who are third in the NFC East, are 1-6 on their home field in 2024.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -4

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers over/under: 48 points

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers money line: Tampa Bay -210, Dallas +174

TB: Buccaneers have hit the team total over in six of their last 11 road games (+1.55 units)

DAL: Cowboys have hit the game total over in six of their nine home games (+2.70 units)

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to play at a high level this season. In 14 games, he has completed 328 of 463 passes (70.8%) for 3,617 yards and 32 touchdowns with 14 interceptions and a 104.1 rating. Mayfield has carried 47 times for 266 yards (5.7 average) and three touchdowns. In the win over the Chargers, he completed 22 of 27 passes (81.5%) for 288 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

His top target is veteran wide receiver Mike Evans. In 11 games this season, he has 52 receptions for 749 yards (14.4 average) and nine touchdowns. He has had 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 57, with 190 yards after the catch and 39 first-down conversions. In the win over the Chargers, he caught nine passes for 159 yards (17.7 average) and two touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Cooper Rush continues to improve since taking over for the injured Dak Prescott. In 10 games, he has completed 146 of 245 attempts (59.6%) for 1,405 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions and a rating of 84.1. In last week's win over the Panthers, he completed 18 of 29 passes (62.1%) for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

Fifth-year veteran running back Rico Dowdle powers the rushing attack. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the last three games, including a 25-carry, 149-yard performance in the win at Carolina. In 13 games this season, Dowdle has carried 177 times for 880 yards (5.0 average) and one touchdown. He also has 33 receptions for 205 yards and three scores. See who to back at SportsLine.

