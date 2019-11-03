Sunday Night Football odds: Ravens vs. Patriots picks, predictions from expert who's 10-2 on Baltimore games

The unbeaten Patriots face a major test when New England travels to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. New England's defense has been devastating against subpar competition this season, but Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson represents a unique challenge with his mobility. The Patriots still have veteran quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, who won his 300th game last week, calling the shots. New England forced three more turnovers and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery in a 27-13 victory against Cleveland last week to move to 8-0. The Ravens had the week off after a 30-16 victory at Seattle improved their record to 5-2. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. New England is a three-point road favorite, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 44.5 in the current Ravens vs. Patriots odds. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Ravens picks of your own, you should see what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016. Last season he went 63-46 on NFL picks against the spread.

What's more, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Ravens, posting a 10-2 record on his last 12 picks involving Baltimore. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, he has analyzed Patriots vs. Ravens from every possible angle and locked in another confident against the spread pick. It's available only at SportsLine.

Tierney knows the Patriots' defense is allowing an astonishing 7.6 points per game, but he also knows New England's opponents are currently a combined 14-42. Still, the Patriots are plus-17 in turnover margin and have 25 takeaways, with Devin McCourty leading the team with five interceptions. They also have 31 sacks, led by linebacker Jamie Collins' six. New England also has six non-offensive touchdowns and has scored 70 points off turnovers. Brady threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns in the last meeting between the teams in 2015 and has 2,251 yards and 13 touchdown passes this season.

But just because New England is better on paper doesn't mean it will cover the Ravens vs. Patriots spread on Sunday Night Football.

Tierney also knows that Jackson has a unique skill set and teams have had trouble keeping him contained. Jackson is 10th in the NFL in rushing with 576 yards and has passed for 1,650 yards and 11 touchdowns. Mark Ingram has 470 yards to make the Ravens the NFL's top rushing team at 204.1 yards per game. The Patriots showed holes against Nick Chubb and the Browns, and Ravens coordinator Greg Roman had the bye week to draw up plays to make running room for Jackson and Ingram.

This isn't the Ravens defense of Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, but the unit allows 22.3 points per game and is third in the league against the run at 84.3 yards per game. Matthew Judon and Patrick Onwuasor play central roles in that, with Onwuasor leading the team with 30 tackles and Judon posting four sacks.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning under, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the Sunday Night Football spread hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

So who wins Patriots vs. Ravens? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Ravens spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the football expert who is 10-2 on picks involving Baltimore.