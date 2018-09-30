Sunday Night Football odds: Ravens vs. Steelers picks from expert who's 57-36 on totals

The Pittsburgh Steelers go for their fourth straight win over their bitter AFC North rivals when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh averaged 32 points in the last three meetings and the Steelers come in rejuvenated after their 30-27 win at Tampa Bay last Monday. Baltimore has something to prove on the road -- the Ravens won both their home games in dominant fashion while losing their only road tilt against another divisional foe, Cincinnati. Sportsbooks list Pittsburgh as a 3-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 51. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Steelers picks, you'll want to hear what Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney is a renowned sportswriter who has covered seven Super Bowls, and he has a gift for picking over-unders. Since the start of the 2016 season, he's 57-36 picking totals. Anyone who has followed his picks since then has seen massive returns.

Now, Tierney has analyzed every matchup, every trend and every angle for Steelers vs. Ravens, and locked in his strong over-under pick. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.

Tierney knows Ben Roethlisberger has lit up the Ravens at Heinz Field, throwing for 1,125 yards and 11 touchdowns with two interceptions in the last three home meetings. Fueled by a quick-strike offense and a leaky defense that ranks 29th in yards allowed, Pittsburgh's most recent games have produced 79 and 57 points.

Baltimore's Joe Flacco is undergoing a resurgence after a miserable 2017. Flacco has thrown for 889 yards and six TDs with two INTs in Baltimore's 2-1 start, and the Ravens rank fifth in scoring (32.3 points per game)

But just because the firepower on both sides points to a shootout doesn't mean Ravens-Steelers goes Over, especially with a high total of 51. This is the highest total in this rivalry in recent memory. In the previous 10 Ravens vs. Steelers games, the highest total was 47.5.

Baltimore leads the league in total defense (273.0) and ranks fifth in points allowed (17.0). And inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (132 tackles, three forced fumbles, two INTs last year) could return this week following a knee injury.

Pittsburgh usually responds after a soft defensive performance too. In the Steelers' last 16 games following a game in which they yielded 250-plus passing yards, the under is 12-4.

Tierney has evaluated all of these circumstances and knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines whether Ravens-Steelers goes over or under. And he's sharing it only over at SportsLine.

So which side of the total should you back in Ravens-Steelers on Sunday night? Visit SportsLine now to see what big x-factor sends Ravens-Steelers over or under, all from the seasoned expert who's an astonishing 57-36 picking NFL totals since the start of the 2016 season.