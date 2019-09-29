Sunday Night Football odds: Saints vs. Cowboys picks, predictions from expert who's 21-9 on Dallas games

Two of the top teams in the NFC meet in Week 4 when the undefeated Dallas Cowboys collide with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. After victories over the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins, the Cowboys are 3-0 for the first time since 2008. Those teams, however, are a combined 1-8. The Saints (2-1) will be the biggest test that Dallas has faced this season, even with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees out several weeks while recovering from surgery on his thumb. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Saints vs. Cowboys picks of your own, you need to see the Sunday Night Football predictions from NFL expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

In addition, Hunt has his pulse on the Cowboys. He is 21-9 all-time on against the spread picks involving Dallas, including a perfect 3-0 record this year. Anyone who has followed up is way up.

Now, he has analyzed Saints vs. Cowboys from every possible angle and locked in another confident against the spread pick. It's available only at SportsLine.

Hunt knows Dallas has been a balanced team offensively. The Cowboys are averaging 179.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. They also are passing for 302.3 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the league. They're the only team that ranks in the top five in both categories.

Hunt also has taken into account that Dallas' defense has a strong matchup against a New Orleans offense without Brees. The Cowboys are allowing just 14.7 points a game, the fourth best mark in the NFL. They'll be facing a Saints offense that has scored just three touchdowns on 15 drives since since Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees early in the second game of the season.

But just because Dallas appears to have the edge on paper does not guarantee it will cover the Saints vs. Cowboys spread on Sunday Night Football.

New Orleans has shown the ability to contain top running backs like Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott. In fact, the Saints have gone 29 straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher. The last time a back ran for 100 yards against New Orleans was Nov. 19, 2017. The Saints would greatly help their chances on Sunday Night Football if they were able to keep the streak going against Elliott, who ranks fourth in the league in rushing and is coming off a 125-yard game against Miami.

In addition, New Orleans is a tough out in the Superdome at night. Dating back to the start of the 2010 season, the Saints are 18-3 in their last 21 prime-time games at home. They are outscoring their opponents by an average of 35-21 during that span.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Sunday. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Saints on Sunday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Saints spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the NFL expert who is 21-9 all-time on picks involving Dallas.