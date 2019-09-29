Sunday Night Football odds: Saints vs. Cowboys picks, top predictions from expert who's 21-9 on Dallas games

The New Orleans Saints will rely on home-field advantage and look for chunk plays against an untested defense when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. New Orleans is without iconic quarterback Drew Brees (thumb), but versatile running back Alvin Kamara will take the pressure off. The Saints are coming off a groundbreaking 33-27 win against previously unbeaten Seattle, while Dallas beat the struggling Dolphins 31-6 last week. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Cowboys vs. Saints odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5, up a point-and-a-half from where the line opened. You'll want to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's resident NFL guru, Emory Hunt, before entering any Cowboys vs. Saints picks of your own.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Hunt has his pulse on the Cowboys. He is 21-9 all-time on against the spread picks involving Dallas, including a perfect 3-0 record this year.

Hunt knows Dallas has been a balanced team offensively. The Cowboys are averaging 179.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. They also are passing for 302.3 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the league. They're the only team that ranks in the top five in both categories.

Hunt also has taken into account that Dallas' defense has a strong matchup against a New Orleans offense without Brees. The Cowboys are allowing just 14.7 points a game, the fourth best mark in the NFL. They'll be facing a Saints offense that has scored just three touchdowns on 15 drives since since Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees early in the second game of the season. Dallas also has a plus-17.7 point differential this season, compared to minus-3.3 for the Saints.

But just because Dallas appears to have the edge on paper does not guarantee it will cover the Saints vs. Cowboys spread on Sunday Night Football.

Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater takes the helm in Brees' absence, and he is 18-12 as an NFL quarterback. He threw for 117 yards and two touchdowns in his first fill-in start last week. He should have time to find targets, as Dallas ranks 30th in the NFL with just five sacks and is one of five teams that has not recorded an interception this season. His top target is wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is third in the league with 25 catches and scored his first TD last week.

The Saints should give plenty of work to Kamara, who touched the ball on 25 of the team's 58 offensive plays last week and totaled 158 yards, with nine receptions and a TD. Dallas has allowed only 44 total points, but its three victories have come against teams that are a combined 1-8 (Redskins, Giants, Dolphins). Plus, the underdog is 8-2 against the spread in the past 10 meetings between the teams.

While its pass defense has struggled, New Orleans has had no trouble getting to the passer, posting nine sacks. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has three of those sacks and a forced fumble.

