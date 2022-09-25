Week 3 of the 2022 NFL schedule continues with a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup between cross-conference foes. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams are 1-1 this season. Each started with a Week 1 loss and followed it with a win, with the Broncos defeating the Houston Texans and the 49ers defeating the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers vs. Broncos spread: 49ers -1.5

49ers vs. Broncos over/under: 44.5 points

49ers vs. Broncos money line: 49ers -120, Broncos +100

SF: 49ers are 13-9 against the spread in their last 22 games

DEN: Broncos are 8-11 against the spread in their last 19 games

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers lead the NFL in total defense, allowing only 210 total yards per game. San Francisco also sits atop the league in pass defense with 142.5 yards allowed per game, and is No. 1 in first downs allowed with 29. The 49ers are giving up a league-leading 2.6 yards per carry and only 67.5 rushing yards per game, No. 2 in the NFL. San Francisco is also in the top quartile of the league in third down conversion rate allowed (33.3%) and has matched the Buffalo Bills with six consecutive games allowing fewer than 300 total yards.

San Francisco has talent all over the defense, but the 49ers are keyed by Nick Bosa. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end has 18.5 sacks over the last 19 games, including three sacks in 2022. He has the second-most quarterback hits (39) in the NFL since the start of the 2021 season and led the league with 21 tackles for loss last season. Denver is averaging only 16 points per game this season, and the Broncos have not generated a red zone touchdown in 2022.

Why the Broncos can cover

The Broncos are No. 3 in the NFL in averaging 41.2 yards per drive and rank in the top eight of the league in total offense, averaging 391.5 yards per game. The Broncos, keyed by Russell Wilson, are averaging 6.8 net yards per pass attempt through the air.

Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback with more than 3,000 passing yards in every season of his career. He is also 17-4 all-time against the 49ers dating back to his tenure with the Seahawks and has 37 career passing touchdowns against San Francisco, second-most of any quarterback all-time. Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon have combined for 223 yards on 44 carries this season, and Denver also has a top-flight pass-catcher in Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton. He is in the top 10 with 194 yards on 11 catches.

