The Los Angeles Chargers will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they battle the Chicago Bears in a key interconference matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Bears (2-5), who have won two of their last three games, are coming off a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers (2-4), who are 1-2 on their home field, are 1-1 against NFC opponents this year. Los Angeles is coming off a 31-17 loss at Kansas City. Chicago quarterback Justin Fields (thumb) has been ruled out, opening the door for a second straight start for rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium at Inglewood, Calif., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus Chargers vs. Bears odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Chargers vs. Bears spread: Los Angeles -9.5

Chargers vs. Bears over/under: 46 points

Chargers vs. Bears money line: Chicago +363, Los Angeles -478

CHI: Bears are 2-4-1 against the spread this season

LAC: Chargers are 0-2-1 ATS at home in 2023

Chargers vs. Bears live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 259 yards last week, his third game this season with 250 or more. He has 350 or more passing yards and a 100-plus passer rating in three of five career starts on Sunday Night Football. He will look for his fifth game in a row against an NFC opponent with two or more passing touchdowns. In six games this season, Herbert has passed for 1,592 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions for a 97.1 rating.

Herbert's favorite target has been wide receiver Keenan Allen. In six games, he has caught 46 passes for 574 yards (12.5 average) and four touchdowns. He has had 11 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a season-high 42 yards.

Why the Bears can cover

Wide receiver D.J. Moore leads Chicago in receiving with 40 receptions for 636 yards (15.9 average) and five touchdowns. He has 13 plays of 20 yards or more, including a season long of 58 yards. He has also converted 28 first downs. Moore is coming off an eight-catch, 54-yard performance in last week's win over the Raiders.

Tight end Cole Kmet is also having a solid season. In seven games, he has 25 receptions on 32 targets for 240 yards (9.6 average) and three touchdowns. He has three explosive plays, including a long of 23 yards. Kmet had a season-high seven receptions for 85 yards (12.1 average) and two scores against Denver in a 31-28 loss on Oct. 1.

