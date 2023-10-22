Two of the best teams in the NFL will meet in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Miami Dolphins for the first meeting between the clubs since 2019. Lincoln Financial Field showcases the matchup, with the Eagles entering at 5-1 overall and 2-0 at home this season. The Dolphins are aiming for their first 6-1 start since 1999 after back-to-back wins over the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is favored by three in the latest Dolphins vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under is 52.5.

CBS Sports' managing editor, Silverstein has been picking college football and NFL since 2002.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Eagles:

Dolphins vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -3

Dolphins vs. Eagles over/under: 52.5 points

Dolphins vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -130, Dolphins +110

MIA: Dolphins are 5-1 against the spread this season

PHI: Eagles are 3-2-1 against the spread this season

Dolphins vs. Eagles live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami's offense has been historically potent through the first six weeks of the 2023 season. The Dolphins are the first team in NFL history with more than 300 passing yards and 180 rushing yards per game over the course of any six-game span. Miami is also the first team since 1958 with at least 15 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns in six games.

The Dolphins are on pace to become the first team since 1941 to lead the league in both passing yards and rushing yards. The Dolphins comfortably lead the NFL in scoring, averaging 37.2 points per game, and are generating well over three points per drive while scoring on 50% of offensive possessions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia is off to a stellar start on the offensive side of the ball this season. The Eagles lead the NFL with a 50.6% conversion rate on third down and are No. 2 in first downs (143) and rushing yards (150 per game). Philadelphia is in the top five in scoring offense, averaging 25.8 points per game and score on 47.6% of offensive possessions.

The Eagles are also averaging 395 total yards per game and 37.6 yards per drive this season, marks that land in the top three of the NFL. Philadelphia is especially potent on the ground, with a dual-threat quarterback option in Jalen Hurts and standout running back D'Andre Swift. The Eagles are in the top tier of the league in rushing touchdowns (seven) and yards per carry (4.5), and Hurts is No. 3 in the NFL in total offense with 1,723 yards. Swift is in the top five with 452 rushing yards and is averaging a robust 5.2 yards per rush attempt. See which team to pick here.

