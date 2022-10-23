The Pittsburgh Steelers, coming off an upset win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will try to make it two in a row when they take on the Miami Dolphins in a key AFC showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak last Sunday with a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay. The Dolphins (3-3), who have dropped three in a row, are coming off a 24-16 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Miami is expected to welcome back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has missed the past two games with a concussion. The Steelers lead the all-time series 13-11, although the Dolphins have won two of the past three meetings.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami is a seven-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before you make any Steelers vs. Dolphins picks or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine's resident Dolphins expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

In addition, Hartstein has gone 22-11-1 on his last 34 picks involving the Dolphins, returning $974. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has zoned in on Steelers vs. Dolphins and just locked in his expert SNF picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Hartstein's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Steelers spread: Dolphins -7

Dolphins vs. Steelers over-under: 44.5 points

Dolphins vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh +260, Miami -335

PIT: Steelers are 14-5 against the spread in their last 19 October games

MIA: Dolphins are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 home games against teams with losing road records

Why the Dolphins can cover

Tua Tagovailoa will look for his fourth home start in row with zero interceptions and a 90 or better quarterback rating. He has a 104.6 rating in four career games against teams from the AFC North. For the season, Tagovailoa has been sharp, completing 80 of 115 passes (69.6 percent) for 1,035 yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions and a rating of 109.9. In the 42-38 comeback win at Baltimore on Sept. 18, he completed 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards and six touchdowns.

Running back Raheem Mostert leads the Dolphins' rushing attack. In six games, he has carried 71 times for 309 yards (4.4 average) and one touchdown. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, with a season-high run of 25 yards. He has also converted 14 first downs. Mostert has 80 or more yards from scrimmage in two of the past three games. He rushed for 79 yards in his last game against Pittsburgh (Sept. 22, 2019) as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, and has rushed for a touchdown in two of his three career games on Sunday Night Football. See which team to back here.

Why the Steelers can cover

After being given up for dead, Pittsburgh came out swinging against Tampa Bay and shocked the Buccaneers in Week 6. Running back Najee Harris had his second touchdown catch of the season in that game, and has a touchdown in two of his past three games on the road. Harris has a touchdown in all six career games in primetime. He also has 100 or more yards from scrimmage in two of his past three games in primetime.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has five or more catches in five of six games this season. He had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown in the last meeting with Miami. He will be looking for his third game in a row on Sunday Night Football with seven catches and 70 or more receiving yards. He will also be looking for his 11th game in a row on the road with five or more catches and 50 or more receiving yards. See which team to back here.

