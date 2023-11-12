Teams on the cusp of the NFL playoff picture meet when the New York Jets battle the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. The Jets (4-4), who entered the week in third place in the AFC East standings, are 2-1 on the road in 2023. The Raiders (4-5), who have won three of five, are 3-1 on their home field this season. Las Vegas, led by interim head coach Antonio Pierce, is coming off a 30-6 win over the New York Giants, while the Jets dropped a 27-6 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. New York is a 1-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Raiders odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 36.5. Before you make any Raiders vs. Jets picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Jets.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Moreover, White has a read on the pulse of the Jets. He is an amazing 46-32-2 on his last 80 picks in games involving New York. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Jets vs. Raiders and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Raiders vs. Jets:

Jets vs. Raiders spread: New York -1

Jets vs. Raiders over-under: 36.5 points

Jets vs. Raiders money line: New York Jets -114, Las Vegas -105

NYJ: Jets have hit the fourth quarter game total under in 13 of their last 16 games (+9.65 units)

LV: Raiders have scored last in six of their last nine games at home (+2.70 units)

Jets vs. Raiders picks: See picks at SportsLine

Jets vs. Raiders live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Jets can cover

Quarterback Zach Wilson powers the New York offense. He completed a career-high 33 of 49 attempts (67.3%) for a season-high 263 yards with zero interceptions last week. He will look for his fourth game in a row without an interception and third game in a row with 240-plus passing yards. Wilson has thrown five touchdown passes and five interceptions on the season.

Running back Breece Hall rushed for 50 yards last week in the loss to the Chargers. He will look for his sixth game in a row with 60 or more yards from scrimmage and has 90-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown in three of the past four games. Hall has a 5.49 career rushing average, second-highest among all running backs since 2022 with a minimum of 100 attempts. For the season, Hall has rushed for 493 yards and two TDs. See which team to pick here.

Why the Raiders can cover

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell earned his first career win as a starter last week against the Giants, completing 16 of 25 attempts (64%) for 209 yards with zero interceptions and a 90.3 rating. In three games played this year, O'Connell has completed 50 of 77 passes (64.9%) for 522 yards and one touchdown. He has thrown two interceptions and has a rating of 77.9. The fourth-round pick out of Purdue played four years collegiately, throwing for 9,219 yards and 65 touchdowns with 30 interceptions.

Running back Josh Jacobs rushed for a season-high 98 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Giants, his 12th career game with two or more rushing TDs. That's the second-most in the NFL since 2019. Jacobs looks for his third game in a row with a rushing touchdown and has 80 or more yards from scrimmage in six of the past seven games overall. He has five rushing TDs this season and can become the seventh player all-time with seven-plus rushing TDs in each of his first five seasons. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jets vs. Raiders picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Jets vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Jets spread to back, all from the expert who is on an amazing 46-32 run on picks involving New York, and find out.