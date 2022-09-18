Long-time NFC North rivals will meet on Sunday Night Football when the Green Bay Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers, take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay is 0-1 after a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, though the Packers will have home field advantage at Lambeau Field. Chicago opened the season with a comeback victory at home over the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers lead the all-time series 103-95-6.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Green Bay. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Packers as 10-point favorites at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41.5 in the latest Packers vs. Bears odds. Before you make any Bears vs. Packers picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread, and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone a whopping 51-17-1 on his NFL picks involving the Packers, meaning he's well-qualified for this selection.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Bears vs. Packers and just locked in his picks and SNF predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Bears spread: Packers -10

Packers vs. Bears over/under: 41.5 points

Packers vs. Bears money line: Packers -480, Bears +360

CHI: Bears are 7-11 against the spread in the last 18 games

GB: Packers are 12-7 against the spread in the last 19 games

Packers vs. Bears picks: See picks here



Why the Bears can cover

Chicago's Week 1 materialized largely on the strength of the team's defense. The Bears held the San Francisco 49ers to only 10 points in the opener, yielding less than one point per drive. Chicago gave up only 331 total yards and 17 first downs against the 49ers, and San Francisco produced only 155 passing yards and 5.2 net yards per pass attempt. Last season, the Bears ranked No. 6 in the NFL in total defense, giving up only 316.7 total yards per game, and were No. 3 in the league in allowing only 191.6 passing yards per game.

The Bears also produced an effective pass rush last season, producing 49 sacks, and Roquan Smith is a true standout on defense. Chicago's star linebacker led the team with nine tackles last week and is No. 2 in the NFL with 311 tackles since the start of the 2020 season. The Bears will face a challenge against Aaron Rodgers and company, but Green Bay scored only seven points and generated only 338 total yards in the opener last week.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has the ultimate X-factor in Aaron Rodgers. The reigning NFL MVP threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdown passes, and six interceptions last season, excelling across the board. Rodgers threw the fewest interceptions in the NFL, with the league's best passer rating and elite marks in multiple supporting areas. The veteran signal-caller averaged 7.0 net yards per pass attempt, No. 4 in the league, and completed 68.9% of his passes.

Rodgers has also dominated Chicago, posting a 22-5 record against the Bears as a starter. He has 40 touchdowns and only two interceptions in his last 15 matchups against the Bears. He is also the king of primetime, completing 73% of his passes in the last 12 night games with 34 touchdown passes, only two interceptions, and a 122.3 passer rating. With Rodgers in charge, no team committed fewer turnovers in the NFL last season than the Packers.

How to make Bears vs. Packers picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side of the SNF spread to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Bears vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Packers spread to jump on, all from the expert who is an amazing 51-17 on Packers picks, and find out.