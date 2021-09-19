The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to return to the form which saw them win the final five games of the regular season in 2020 when they open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens (0-1), who lost the season opener at Las Vegas 33-27 in overtime, have won nine or more games in four consecutive seasons entering this year. The Chiefs (1-0), who beat the Browns 33-29 at home last week, have had six consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins. Kansas City has made the postseason in seven of the past eight years, including six straight, and has played in the past two Super Bowls, winning it all in 2019.

The game from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is slated to start at 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City led the league in passing yards per game a year ago with 303.4, while Baltimore was 32nd at 171.2. Kansas City is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Chiefs vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5.

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -3.5

Ravens vs. Chiefs over-under: 53.5 points

Ravens vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -200, Baltimore +170

KC: The Chiefs are 12-3 against the spread in their last 15 games in September

BAL: The Ravens are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as underdogs

Why the Chiefs can cover



Kansas City's offense has plenty of weapons and they include running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He had 72 yards from scrimmage, including 43 yards rushing in Week 1. In his only career game on Sunday Night Football, Edwards-Helaire rushed for a pair of touchdowns at Las Vegas on Nov. 22, 2020. Last season, he played in 13 games, carrying 181 times for 803 yards (4.4 average) and four touchdowns. He also made 36 receptions for 297 yards (8.3 average) and one TD.

Also giving opposing defenses fits is tight end Travis Kelce, who had six receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Kelce is looking for his sixth game in a row with a receiving touchdown, the longest active streak in the NFL. He has 50 career receiving touchdowns and became the fifth-fastest tight end in league history to reach 50 receiving TDs, achieving that mark in 112 games.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens defense uncharacteristically struggled last week against the Raiders, allowing 491 yards of total offense. They finished seventh in the league in 2020, giving up 329.8 yards per game. The defense has several stalwarts, including linebacker Patrick Queen, who tied for the team lead with nine tackles and one sack in Week 1. He is seeking his third game in a row with a tackle for loss.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also had nine tackles as well as a pass breakup at Las Vegas. He had six tackles and two pass breakups in the last meeting with the Chiefs. He is seeking his third game in a row against an AFC West opponent with a pass breakup. In 15 games last season, Humphrey was third on the team with 82 tackles, including 70 solo, with 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He broke up 11 pass attempts, forced eight fumbles and had one interception.

How to make Ravens vs. Chiefs picks

