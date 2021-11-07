Since losing to Arizona in Week 4, the Los Angeles Rams have reeled off four straight victories to raise their record to 7-1. The Tennessee Titans are also in the midst of a four-game winning streak that has given them a three-game lead in the AFC South. One of the runs is likely to end when the Titans (6-2) visit the Rams on Sunday Night Football. Los Angeles cruised to a 38-22 triumph at Houston last week, while Tennessee escaped Indianapolis with a 34-31 overtime win.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.

Titans vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -7.5

Titans vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -7.5

Titans vs. Rams over-under: 53 points

Titans vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -350, Tennessee +280

LAR: Rams are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games following an ATS loss

TEN: Titans are 7-2 ATS in their last nine road contests against teams with winning home records



Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles has emerged as one of the top contenders in the NFC, largely thanks to the offseason addition of Matthew Stafford. The 33-year-old, who spent the first 12 years of his NFL career with Detroit before being acquired in March, is second in the league in passing yards (2,477) and touchdown tosses (22). Stafford, who has recorded 10 scoring passes and just one interception in his last three contests, is tied with Patrick Mahomes for most TD throws in his first eight games with a team in NFL history.

Nearly half of Stafford's touchdown passes have gone to Cooper Kupp, who leads the league with 10 scoring catches. The 28-year-old wideout also ranks first with 924 receiving yards and trails Kansas City's Tyreek Hill (64) by one for most catches. Kupp is the first player in NFL history with over 900 yards and 10 TDs through the first eight games of a season.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee will miss all-world running back Derrick Henry, who was on his way to his third consecutive NFL rushing title with 937 yards in eight games before suffering a fractured ankle in last week's 34-31 overtime win at Indianapolis. But the team has an aerial attack that features A.J. Brown and is expected to regain the services of superstar wideout Julio Jones. The 32-year-old Jones, who led the league in receiving yards twice during his 10-year tenure with Atlanta, missed the victory over the Colts with a hamstring injury that has cost him three games overall this year.

Jones has yet to catch a touchdown pass and has posted just one 100-yard performance thus far in 2021. Brown got off to a slow start, but has been stellar over his last two outings. The 24-year-old from Ole Miss had 17 catches for 221 yards and a TD over his first five games this season, but hauled in 18 passes for 288 yards and a pair of scores in his last two. Brown posted back-to-back 100-yard efforts just once before in his three-year career, doing so in Weeks 14 and 15 of the 2019 campaign.

