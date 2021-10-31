The Dallas Cowboys will look to stay hot when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in a key NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys (5-1), first in the NFC East, are also in the mix for one of the top seeds in the conference if they can continue their strong play. Dallas is hoping quarterback Dak Prescott (calf) is healthy enough to start, although his availability is not known at this time. The Vikings (3-3), second in the NFC North, look to stay on the heels of the division-leading Green Bay Packers.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Vikings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 52. Before you make any Vikings vs. Cowboys picks or NFL predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. In addition, White is 37-17-3 on his last 57 against the spread picks involving the Vikings. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has zeroed in on Cowboys vs. Vikings and locked in his expert NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of White's SNF picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Cowboys:

Vikings vs. Cowboys spread: Minnesota -2.5

Vikings vs. Cowboys over-under: 52 points

Vikings vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas +115, Minnesota -135

DAL: The Cowboys are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games overall

MIN: The Vikings are 3-10 against the spread in their last 13 games



Why the Cowboys can cover

With Prescott nursing a leg injury, the Cowboys can turn to their running game to lighten the load. Veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott is off to a solid start to the season. In six games played, Elliott leads Dallas with 102 carries for 521 yards (5.1 average) and five touchdowns. He has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards and has converted 29 first downs. Elliott is also dangerous out of the backfield with 16 receptions for 105 yards (6.6 average) and one touchdown.

Also boosting the ground attack is running back Tony Pollard, who has 61 carries for 366 yards (6.0 average) and one touchdown. He has one explosive play and 18 first-down conversions. Like Elliott, he also has good hands out of the backfield and has 15 receptions for 115 yards (7.7 average) and five first-down conversions. In his last meeting against Minnesota, Pollard had a rushing touchdown. He will also be looking for his sixth game in a row with 60 or more yards from scrimmage.

Why the Vikings can cover

Despite that, Dallas is not a lock to cover the Vikings vs. Cowboys spread. That's because Minnesota is always tough to beat at home. The Vikings are 2-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium this season and have compiled a 51-24 mark at home since 2012. Minnesota is 5-2 over the past seven home games against Dallas, including two postseason matchups. The Vikings have won eight of the past 12 games in the series.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming off a big game in a 34-28 overtime win over Carolina in Week 6. Cousins passed for a season-high 373 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 112.6 rating. He has 20 career games with 300 or more passing yards, three touchdown passes and a 110 or better passer rating. That's the most by a quarterback over his first 10 seasons in NFL history.

How to make Cowboys vs. Vikings picks

For Sunday Night Football, White is leaning under on the point total. He also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the Cowboys vs. Vikings spread a must-back. White is only sharing his Cowboys vs. Vikings picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Cowboys vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Vikings spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who returned nearly $1,800 to $100 players in the last 57 Minnesota games, and find out.