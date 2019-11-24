Sunday Night Football odds, spread: Packers vs. 49ers picks, optimal predictions from expert who's 30-6

The Green Bay Packers hope to use a week off to their advantage when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay (8-2) enjoyed a bye after topping Carolina by eight for its fifth win in six contests. The NFC North-leading Packers, who are perfect against the spread in their last five games versus teams with a winning record, have won their last two meetings with San Francisco after dropping four straight, including their 2014 wild-card matchup. The 49ers (9-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season by posting a 36-26 home victory over Arizona last Sunday. The over has hit five times for each team this season, and kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a three-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under for total points is 48 after early action on the over. Before you make any 49ers vs. Packers picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Green Bay expert, R.J. White, has to say.

Packers vs. 49ers spread: Niners -3

Packers vs. 49ers over-under: 48

Packers vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -170, Green Bay +150

GB: Aaron Rodgers 109.1 QB rating in seven career Sunday night games

SF: Tevin Coleman has five touchdowns in four home games this season

White knows that the 49ers are coming off a game in which they erased their biggest deficit in a regular-season contest since rallying from 20 points down to defeat Philadelphia in 2011. Garoppolo, who threw four touchdown passes against the Panthers, recorded the most passing yards by a San Francisco quarterback since Jeff Garcia amassed 437 versus Cincinnati 20 years ago. Tight end Ross Dwelley hauled in a pair of Garoppolo's scoring passes, the first two TD catches of his career, while filling in for the injured George Kittle (knee/ankle).

San Francisco's defense, which ranks second in the NFL (253 yards), continues to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The 49ers registered four sacks last week, giving them at least three in seven straight games for the first time since 1997. Defensive end Arik Armstead has recorded eight sacks, one fewer than his career total entering 2019, to lead the league's only team with at least two in every game this season.

Despite last week's performance, San Francisco is no guarantee to cover the 49ers vs. Packers spread on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers have had success recently against the Niners, winning 11 of their last 13 regular-season meetings, including five of the past six contests in San Francisco. Rodgers has thrown 13 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in six career games against the Niners, averaging 321.2 passing yards in those outings. Running back Aaron Jones is another threat for Green Bay and enters Week 12 tied for the league lead in rushing (11) and total touchdowns (14).

Despite ranking 28th in the league (384.7 yards), the Packers' defense possesses several impact players. Blake Martinez is second in the NFL with 102 tackles, making him the only active defender to reach triple-digits the last three seasons. Fellow linebacker Preston Smith is tied for fourth with a career-high 10 sacks after registering three over his last two contests.

