The Kansas City Chiefs began November in an unfamiliar situation, as they found themselves in the basement of their division with a 3-4 record. Albeit unconvincingly, the five-time reigning AFC West champions went on to post back-to-back victories and get back into the NFL playoff picture. The Chiefs will attempt to better their position when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City has had the upper hand in the long-standing rivalry of late, winning 13 of its last 16 meetings with Las Vegas (5-3).

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Raiders picks or NFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2021 campaign, Hartstein was 351-291 all-time on NFL sides, returning more than $2,200 for $100 bettors.

In addition, Hartstein is an expert on the Chiefs. He is a blistering 19-6 in his last 25 against-the-spread picks involving Kansas City, returning more than $1,200 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Chiefs vs. Raiders from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick. You can visit SportsLine now to see it. Here are several NFL lines and trends for Raiders vs. Chiefs:



Raiders vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -2.5

Raiders vs. Chiefs over-under: 52.5 points

Raiders vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -150, Las Vegas +130

KC: The Chiefs are 0-6 against the spread this season versus teams over .500

LV: The Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as underdogs

Why the Chiefs can cover

After a rough start to the season, Kansas City's defense has tightened up over its last four games. The team has yielded an average of 16 points during that stretch after surrendering 32.6 over its first five contests. The Chiefs also are coming off a 13-7 victory over Green Bay in which they had their first turnover-free performance since their 2021 NFL season-opener against Cleveland.

Even though he hasn't played at the level he displayed over his first three full seasons, Patrick Mahomes is among the league's leading quarterbacks. The former NFL MVP ranks fourth with 2,534 passing yards and is tied for third with 20 touchdown tosses. Since the start of the 2018 campaign, Mahomes is first among all signal-callers with 16,402 yards and 134 scoring passes.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas has been one of the NFL's top offensive teams this season, ranking sixth in total offense (394.5 yards) and second in passing (305.1). Despite dropping a 23-16 decision at the New York Giants last week, the Raiders had a 403-247 advantage in total yards and a 286-98 edge through the air. Derek Carr finished just four yards shy of his sixth 300-yard performance of the year as he completed 30 of his 46 pass attempts.

Carr, who is third in the league with 2,565 passing yards, had one of his favorite targets back in the fold last week. Tight end Darren Waller, who missed Las Vegas' previous game with an ankle injury, returned to gain 92 yards on seven catches, his highest total since making 10 in the season opener against Baltimore. The 29-year-old is second on the Raiders with 40 receptions and leads the club with 470 yards.

How to make Raiders vs. Chiefs picks

For Sunday Night Football, Hartstein is leaning under the total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing who it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Chiefs spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who's an amazing 19-6 on picks involving Kansas City.