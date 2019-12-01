Sunday Night Football odds, spread: Texans vs. Patriots picks, predictions from expert who's 10-2

Two division leaders in the AFC collide on Sunday Night Football when the New England Patriots take on the Houston Texans. The Patriots (10-1) share the best record in the NFL with San Francisco and lead the AFC East over Buffalo. But New England needs a win on Sunday to stay ahead of Baltimore (9-2) for the top seed in the AFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Texans (7-4) lead the AFC South and occupy the No. 3 seed in the conference. They are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games and 1-4 against the number in their last five versus AFC teams. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. New England is a three-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Texans vs. Patriots odds. Before you make any Patriots vs. Texans picks or Sunday Night Football predictions, you have to see what SportsLine's resident Vegas legend, Micah Roberts, has to say.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016.

He has been red-hot over the last month. Since the start of Week 8, Roberts has gone 17-10 on his last 27 NFL picks. In addition, he has been uncanny with his picks in games involving the Texans. In fact, he is 10-2 on his last 12 against-the-spread picks involving Houston. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Roberts has locked in on this AFC heavyweight battle and generated another strong against-the-spread pick for Patriots vs. Texans on Sunday Night Football. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Texans vs. Patriots spread: New England -3

Texans vs. Patriots over-under: 46.5 points

Texans vs. Patriots money line: New England -170, Houston +150

NE: CB Stephon Gilmore has four interceptions and 11 breakups this season

HOU: WR DeAndre Hopkins is No. 2 in the NFL in receptions (81)

Roberts knows the Patriots have dominated the series against the Texans in the Bill Belichick era. Since the 2000 season, New England is 10-1 against Houston during the regular season and playoffs. The average score over those 11 games has been Patriots 33, Texans 19. Houston's last win came in the final week of the 2009 season.

In addition, Roberts has factored in that New England is playing elite, championship-caliber defense. The Patriots lead the league in points allowed per game (10.6). They also rank second in yards allowed (256.4).

Even so, New England isn't guaranteed to cover the Patriots vs. Texans spread on Sunday Night Football.

Roberts also knows the Texans' offense is much more explosive with receiver Will Fuller in the lineup. With Fuller this season, Houston is averaging 6.27 yards per play; without him, that number is just 5.31. With Fuller in the lineup last week against Indianapolis, the Texans had five pass plays of at least 20 yards. In the three previous games without him, Houston had six combined.

In addition, the Patriots' offense has been struggling. Since the start of Week 9, New England is averaging just 16.7 points and 307.3 total yards per game. Both of those figures rank 23rd in the NFL over that span.

