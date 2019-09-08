Sunday Night Football odds: Steelers vs. Patriots picks, predictions from proven expert who's 16-7 on Pittsburgh games

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had much success against the New England Patriots this century. In fact, they have never won at New England when Tom Brady was the Patriots' starting quarterback. The Steelers will try for the upset on Sunday Night Football in a marquee Week 1 matchup. Brady is an impressive 11-3 all-time against Steelers, including the playoffs, in his Hall of Fame career. The Patriots take the field for the first time in a game that counts since winning the record sixth Super Bowl of the Brady-Bill Belichick Era last February. New England is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Patriots odds, down from an open of six. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49, off 2.5 from the opener. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from Gillette Stadium. Before you make any Patriots vs. Steelers picks and Sunday Night Football predictions, make sure you listen to what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

White knows that no 42-year-old position player has ever started all 16 games in an NFL regular season and only seven-non specialists have started a game after their 42nd birthday. The Patriots' Brady will attempt to become the first as he adds to his legendary status. Just six signal-callers have completed a touchdown pass after their 42nd birthday: George Blanda (14), Vinny Testaverde (7), Steve DeBerg (3), Warren Moon (3), Doug Flutie (1) and Earl Morrall (1).

Brady still played at a very high level in 2018, throwing for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns. He hasn't missed a game since 2016 when he was suspended for "Deflategate," and the last time Brady missed a game due to injury was when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 of the 2008 season. Brady will feature a receiving corps that includes Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, and Phillip Dorsett. Antonio Brown, who was released by the Raiders on Saturday, will join Brady in Week 2.

Pittsburgh begins life without two All-Pro skill position players: running back Le'Veon Bell and receiver Antonio Brown. Bell signed with the New York Jets in free agency, while Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders before signing a one-year deal on Sunday with New England. However, Brown is not eligible to play in Week 1.

The Steelers have very capable replacements for both players. James Conner rushed for 973 yards and 12 scores last year and caught 55 passes and a touchdown as the featured back when Bell sat out the year over his contract. JuJu Smith-Schuster, meanwhile, emerged as one of the NFL's top young wideouts in 2018, catching 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. Second-year receiver James Washington also has shown plenty of promise, and the Ben Roethlisberger-led offense should remain very explosive. The Steelers have been a strong bet as road underdogs in recent years, covering eight of their past 10 in that scenario.

