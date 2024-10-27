Teams looking to get back on track will meet when the Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers in a key NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football. Dallas, coming off its bye, dropped a 47-9 decision to Detroit on Oct. 13, while San Francisco fell 28-18 to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The Cowboys (3-3), third in the NFC East, are unbeaten on the road at 3-0. The 49ers (3-4), third in the NFC West, are 2-2 on their home field. Dallas will be without linebacker Micah Parsons (ankle), while San Francisco will be without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee), who was placed on injured reserve, and may be without defensive end Nick Bosa (elbow), George Kittle (foot), and Deebo Samuel (wrist/illness), who are all questionable.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. 49ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.

49ers vs. Cowboys spread: San Francisco -4.5

49ers vs. Cowboys over/under: 47 points

49ers vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas +190, San Francisco -234

DAL: Cowboys have hit the first-half money line in seven of their last 10 road games (+6.65 units)

SF: 49ers have hit the team total under in eight of their last 11 home games (+5.15 units)

Why the 49ers can cover

Third-year pro quarterback Brock Purdy has completed 138 of 216 passes (63.9%) for 1,841 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been intercepted seven times and has a rating of 91.2. He has also rushed for a pair of scores. In a 36-24 win at Seattle on Oct. 10, Purdy completed 18 of 28 passes (64.3%) for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Fred Warner leads the 49ers in tackles with 58, including 36 solo, with one sack and two tackles for loss. He has forced four fumbles, broken up five passes and intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown. He had 11 tackles, including six solo, in the win at Seattle, and had 12 stops with seven solo in a 24-23 loss to Arizona on Oct. 6.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Nine-year veteran quarterback Dak Prescott has completed 142 of 224 passes (63.4%) for 1,602 yards and eight touchdowns with six interceptions and a rating of 85.5. In a 20-17 win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 6, he completed 29 of 42 passes (69.1%) for 352 yards and two touchdowns. He was picked off twice. In a 28-25 loss to Baltimore on Sept. 22, he threw for 379 yards and two touchdowns.

His favorite target has been wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The team's top draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Lamb has caught 32 passes for 467 yards (14.6 average) and two touchdowns. He has had six explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 65. He has 219 yards after the catch with 16 first-down conversions. In the loss to Detroit, he caught seven passes for 89 yards.

