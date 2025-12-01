The Denver Broncos will look to stretch their winning streak to nine games when they battle the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Denver is coming off a 22-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 16, while Washington dropped a 16-13 decision at Miami that same day. The Broncos (9-2), who lead the AFC West by two games, are 3-2 on the road this season. The Commanders (3-8), who are third in the NFC East, are 2-3 on their home field. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) will miss another game, but Terry McLaurin will return for Washington. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II, will be back for Denver after missing three games with a pectoral injury.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 8-8, with the Commanders winning two of the past three meetings. Denver is a 6-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Commanders odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Denver is at -297 on the money line (risk $297 to win $100), while Washington is at +239 (risk $100 to win $239). Before you make any Broncos vs. Commanders picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 235-189-13 in his NFL picks the past three seasons, returning $2,505 to $100 players. He hit 61.2% of his ATS picks (61-39-3) last season. Tierney is also 15-9 on his last 24 picks in games involving the Washington Commanders, returning $497. Anyone following could've seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Broncos vs. Commanders and just locked in his picks and predictions.

Broncos vs. Commanders spread Denver -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook Broncos vs. Commanders over/under 43.5 points Broncos vs. Commanders money line Denver -297, Washington +239

Why the Broncos can cover

Quarterback Bo Nix leads the Denver offense. In 11 games, he has completed 61.2% of his passes for 2,421 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has also rushed 50 times for 213 yards (4.3 average) and three touchdowns. In the win over Kansas City, he completed 24 of 37 passes for 295 yards. In a 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 26, he completed 19 of 29 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

His top target has been veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton. In 11 games, he has 45 receptions for 649 yards (14.4 average) and four touchdowns. He has 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 52. He has 162 yards after the catch with 32 first-down conversions. In the win over the Chiefs, he caught four passes for 59 yards, including a long of 21. Nix and Sutton are also complemented by an elite defense which leads the NFL in sacks, has allowed the fewest passing touchdowns and holds opponents to the lowest yards per rushing attempt.

Why the Commanders can cover

Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to get the start for Washington. He has played in parts of seven games, completing 92 of 140 passes (65.7%) for 1,065 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions and a rating of 90.3. He has also carried 27 times for 193 yards (7.1 average) and one touchdown, with four explosive plays, including a long of 44 yards. In the loss at Miami, he completed 20 of 30 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Leading the rushing attack is rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. In 11 games, he has rushed 114 times for 498 yards (4.4 average) and four touchdowns. He has two explosive runs of 20 or more yards, including a long of 42. He also has nine receptions for 68 yards. In a 27-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 5, he carried 14 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. With him and other, Washington ranks fourth in rush offense, fifth in yards per carry, and the Commanders have the second-best redzone conversion percentage in the NFL.

How to make Broncos vs. Commanders picks

Tierney has analyzed Broncos vs. Commanders from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total.

Who wins Commanders vs. Broncos, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?