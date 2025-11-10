The 'Sunday Night Football' matchup in NFL Week 10 is a potential AFC postseason preview as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Pittsburgh (5-3) sits atop the AFC North and is coming off upsetting the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20, on Sunday. Los Angeles (6-3) is second in the AFC West and won by the same 27-20 score over the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. These teams have alternated wins and losses over each of their last six matchups. Safety Jabrill Peppers is inactive for Pittsburgh, while L.A. will be without starting lineman Bobby Hart.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh won their last meeting in 2024, taking the home game, 20-10. Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. L.A. is at -173 on the money line (risk $173 to win $100), with Pittsburgh at +143 (risk $100 to win $143). Before you make any Chargers vs. Steelers picks, make sure to check out the Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the Steelers. He is an outstanding 37-19-1 (+1575) on his last 57 picks in games involving the Pittsburgh Steelers. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, White has set his sights on Steelers vs. Chargers and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Chargers spread Los Angeles -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Steelers vs. Chargers over/under 45 points Steelers vs. Chargers money line Los Angeles -173, Pittsburgh +143

Why the Steelers can win

No stat correlates with wins and losses as much as turnover differential, and the Steelers are elite in that metric. Their +9 turnover differential is second-best in the league, while just six teams have a worse turnover differential than the Chargers (-4). Pittsburgh's defense also stepped up in a big way in its defeat of the Colts, holding the league's top-scoring team to 13 points fewer than their season average on Sunday.

On offense, the Steelers' quarterback is having a strong season. Additionally, Pittsburgh excels on the margins as it has the best average starting field position in the NFL, and just three teams have been assessed for fewer penalty yards that the Steelers.

Why the Chargers can win

The NFL has evolved into a passing league over the years, and few teams are as proficient, on both sides of the ball, in the air game than Los Angeles. It has the No. 6 passing offense as Justin Herbert ranks second in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Meanwhile on defense, the Chargers rank No. 3 in defending thru the air, and only Buffalo has allowed fewer passing touchdowns.

The Chargers can also take advantage of deficiencies with the Steelers, namely Pittsburgh's struggles in the ground game. The Steelers rank 30th in rushing offense and are 28th in yards per carry. However, that 30th ranking is still better than what Pittsburgh's pass defense has, as the team has been anything but a Steel Curtain. Pittsburgh is dead last in defending the pass, and it has given up at least 313 passing yards in three straight games.

How to make Chargers Steelers picks

White has analyzed Steelers vs. Chargers from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Chargers vs. Steelers, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Chargers spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 37-19-1 on his last 57 Pittsburgh Steelers picks, and find out.