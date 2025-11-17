The Philadelphia Eagles will look to win their fourth game in a row and stay in contention for the NFC's top seed when they take on the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. Detroit is coming off a 44-22 win at Washington last Sunday, while Philadelphia held off the Green Bay Packers 10-7 on Monday night. The Lions (6-3), who are 3-2 in the conference, are also 3-2 on the road this year. The Eagles (7-2), who are 6-1 against NFC foes, are 3-1 on their home field. Sam LaPorta (back) is out and was recently placed on injured reserve by Detroit, while the Lions will also be without defensive backs Terrion Arnold (concussion) and Kerby Joseph (knee).

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia leads the all-time series 18-16-2, including nine of the last 13. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Lions vs. Eagles odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Philadelphia is at -147 on the money line (risk $147 to win $100), with Detroit at +124 (risk $100 to win $124).

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the Lions. He is an outstanding 34-21-2 (+1177) on his last 57 picks in games involving the Detroit Lions.

Now, White has set his sights on Lions vs. Eagles and just locked in his picks and predictions.

Lions vs. Eagles spread Philadelphia -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Lions vs. Eagles over/under 46.5 points Lions vs. Eagles money line Detroit +124, Philadelphia -147 Lions vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine Lions vs. Eagles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Eagles can win

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense will look to rebound from a sub-par performance in Monday night's win over the Packers. In that game, Hurts completed 15 of 26 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed five times for 27 yards. For the season, he has completed 68.9% of his passes for 1,860 yards and 16 touchdowns with just one interception and a 112 rating. He has also rushed 63 times for 234 yards and five touchdowns.

Running back Saquon Barkley leads the ground game. In nine games, he has carried 149 times for 579 yards (3.9 average) and four touchdowns while adding 27 receptions for 200 yards and two scores. In a 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 26, he carried 14 times for 150 yards (10.7 average) and one touchdown, while catching four passes for 24 yards and a score. He can take advantage of a Detroit defense which has allowed 117.5 rushing yards over its last two games after giving up 87.7 yards over its first seven.

Why the Lions can win

Veteran quarterback Jared Goff is playing at an MVP-type level. In nine games, he has completed 202 of 273 passes (74%) for 2,235 yards and 20 touchdowns with three interceptions and a 117.7 rating. That completion rate leads the NFL, while Goff's passer rating is second-best. In the win over the Commanders, he completed 25 of 33 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns. A week earlier in a 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, he completed 25 of 37 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

Goff's top target has been veteran wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. In nine games, he has 64 receptions for 693 yards and eight touchdowns. He has seven explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 34, with 281 yards after the catch and 37 first-down conversions. In a 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 14, he caught nine passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

How to make Lions vs. Eagles picks

White has analyzed Eagles vs. Lions from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

Who wins Lions vs. Eagles?