The Green Bay Packers take on Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a key matchup on Sunday Night Football. Rodgers played the first 18 years of what likely will be a Hall of Fame career with the Packers. Following the 2022 season, he was traded to the New York Jets, where he played two years, before joining the Steelers this offseason. The Packers (4-1-1), the top seed in the NFC, are 1-1-1 on the road this season. The Steelers (4-2), who have not lost a home game to Green Bay since 1970, lead the AFC North Division by 1.5 games over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Green Bay leads the all-time series 20-17. The Packers are 3-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any Packers vs. Steelers picks, make sure to check out the Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the Packers. He is an outstanding 47-19 (+2439) on his last 66 picks in games involving the Green Bay Packers. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, White has set his sights on Packers vs. Steelers and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Steelers spread Green Bay -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Packers vs. Steelers over/under 45.5 points Packers vs. Steelers money line Green Bay -156, Pittsburgh +130 Packers vs. Steelers picks See picks at SportsLine Packers vs. Steelers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Packers can win

Veteran quarterback Jordan Love runs the Green Bay offense. In six starts, he has completed 122 of 176 passes (69.3%) for 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions and a 108.1 rating. Love has also carried 24 times for 110 yards (4.6 average), including a long of 25. In a 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 28, he completed 31 of 43 passes (72.1%) for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Josh Jacobs powers the Packers' ground attack. In six games, he has carried 111 times for 414 yards (3.7 average) and eight touchdowns with 26 first-down conversions. In a 27-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12, he rushed 18 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns. He has scored two touchdowns in each of Green Bay's last three games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Steelers can win

Pittsburgh is led by Rodgers, the four-time MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion. In six starts, he has completed 118 of 172 passes (68.6%) for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions and a 105.0 rating. In a 33-31 loss to the Bengals on Oct. 16, he completed 23 of 34 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-9 win over the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 12.

Among Rodgers' top targets is veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf. He has 22 receptions for 406 yards (18.5 average) and four touchdowns with eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 80. He has 240 yards after the catch with 17 first-down conversions. He has one touchdown in four of the past five games. In a 24-21 win over Minnesota in Dublin, Ireland, he caught five passes for 126 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

How to make Packers vs. Steelers picks

White has analyzed Packers vs. Steelers from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Packers vs. Steelers, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Steelers spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 47-19 on his last 66 Green Bay Packers picks, and find out.