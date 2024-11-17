Teams looking to stay in the AFC playoff picture will clash when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati is coming off a 35-34 loss at Baltimore, while Los Angeles topped Tennessee, 27-17, in Week 10. The Bengals (4-6), just one game out of the NFL playoff picture as the ninth seed, have lost two of three. The Chargers (6-3), in the sixth spot in the AFC playoff bracket, have won three games in a row. The Chargers lead the all-time series, 23-15, including an 11-7 edge in home games.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Bengals vs. Chargers bets or picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White, considering his mastery of picks involving the Bengals.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Bengals. He is an outstanding 18-6 (+1140) on his last 24 picks in games involving the Cincinnati Bengals. Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Bengals vs. Chargers and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Bengals vs. Chargers:

Bengals vs. Chargers spread: Los Angeles Chargers -1.5

Bengals vs. Chargers over/under: 48 points

Bengals vs. Chargers money line: Cincinnati +101, Los Angeles Chargers -121

CIN: Bengals have hit the game total over in 15 of their last 22 games (+7.25 units)

LAC: Chargers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games overall

Bengals vs. Chargers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bengals vs. Chargers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Chargers can cover

Veteran quarterback Justin Herbert is completing 66% of his passes for 1,889 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception and a 103.2 rating. He has also rushed for one score. He had his best completion percentage day of the year in last Sunday's win over Tennessee. In that game, he completed 14 of 18 passes (77.8%) for 164 yards and one touchdown. He also carried nine times for 32 yards and one touchdown.

Running back J.K. Dobbins powers the Chargers' ground attack. In nine games, he has carried 141 times for 670 yards (4.8 average) and six touchdowns. He has had five explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 61. Dobbins also has 24 receptions for 112 yards (4.7 average). He has two 100-plus-yard performances this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bengals can cover

Veteran quarterback Joe Burrow continues to be among the elite quarterbacks in the game. In 10 starts, he has completed 246 of 358 passes (68.7%) for 2,672 yards and 24 touchdowns with just four interceptions and a 108.1 rating. He has carried 29 times for 123 yards and one touchdown, including one explosive run of 47 yards. In the loss at Baltimore, he completed 34 of 56 attempts (60.7%) for 428 yards and four touchdowns.

Burrow's top target has been wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. For the season, he has 66 receptions for 981 yards (14.9 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 70, with 451 yards after the catch and 44 first-down conversions. He caught 11 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Ravens in Week 10. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chargers vs. Bengals picks

White has analyzed Bengals vs. Chargers from every possible angle. He's leaning under on the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Bengals spread to back, all from the expert who is 18-6 on picks involving Cincinnati, and find out.