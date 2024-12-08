The Kansas City Chiefs will try to lock down their ninth consecutive AFC West title when they battle the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City is coming off a 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday, while Los Angeles defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 17-13 last Sunday. The Chargers (8-4), who are second in the division, are looking to snap a six-game losing streak to Kansas City. The Chiefs (11-1), who are 4-0 against divisional foes and 6-1 in the conference, are 6-0 on their home field. Los Angeles wide receiver Ladd McConkey (knee) is listed as questionable.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 4-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Chargers. He is an outstanding 35-18-2 (+1599) on his last 55 picks in games involving the Chargers.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Chargers vs. Chiefs:

Chargers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -4

Chargers vs. Chiefs over-under: 43 points

Chargers vs. Chiefs money line: Los Angeles Chargers +176, Kansas City -214

LAC: Chargers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

KC: Chiefs are 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes powers the Kansas City offense. In 12 starts this season, he has completed 292 of 427 passes (68.4%) for 2,979 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has been intercepted 11 times with a 92.2 rating. Mahomes is the team's second-leading rusher, carrying 46 times for 231 yards (5.0 average) and one touchdown. In the Black Friday win over Las Vegas, he completed 26 of 46 passes (56.5%) for 306 yards and one touchdown.

His top target is tight end Travis Kelce. In 12 games, he has caught 75 passes for 637 yards (8.5 average) and two touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 38, with 259 yards after the catch and 35 first-down conversions. In the win over the Raiders, he caught seven passes for 68 yards (9.7 average).

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert has had a hot hand this season for Los Angeles. In 12 starts, he has completed 213 of 336 passes (63.4%) for 2,551 yards and 13 touchdowns with one interception and a rating of 98.2. He has also rushed 50 times for 212 yards (4.2 average) and two touchdowns. In a 34-27 win over Cincinnati on Nov. 17, he completed 17 of 36 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried five times for 65 yards.

Among his top targets is tight end Will Dissly. In 12 games, he has 41 receptions for 399 yards (9.7 average) and one touchdown. He has five explosive plays, including a long of 29, with 240 yards after the catch and 18 first-down conversions. In the win over the Bengals, he caught four passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.

How to make Chargers vs. Chiefs picks

White has analyzed Chargers vs. Chiefs from every possible angle. He's leaning over on the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard?