The Atlanta Falcons look to win their third game in a row when they take on the injury-hampered San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco lost linebacker Fred Warner (ankle), who had to undergo season-ending surgery, and has had a growing list of injured players that have been going in and out of its starting lineup. The Falcons (3-2), who are second in the NFC South, are 1-1 on the road this season. The 49ers (4-2), who are tied for first with Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, are 1-1 on their home field. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) remains out.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The 49ers lead the all-time series 48-33-1, but the Falcons have won three of the last four meetings. San Francisco is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. 49ers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before you make any 49ers vs. Falcons bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts has to say, given his mastery of picks in games involving the 49ers.

Micah Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director.

Now, Roberts has zoned in on Falcons vs. 49ers.

Falcons vs. 49ers spread San Francisco -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Falcons vs. 49ers over/under 47 points Falcons vs. 49ers money line Atlanta -104, San Francisco -115 Falcons vs. 49ers picks See picks at SportsLine Falcons vs. 49ers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the 49ers can cover

Running back Christian McCaffrey powers the San Francisco offense, and is the 49ers' leading rusher and receiver. In six games, he has rushed 108 times for 336 yards and one touchdown. He also has 46 receptions for 444 yards (9.7 average) and three touchdowns. He has five explosive plays in the passing game, including a long of 29 yards with 346 yards after the catch.

Ninth-year veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has also been a weapon in the passing game. In five games, he has 23 receptions for 371 yards (16.1 average) with three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 56. He has 143 yards after the catch with 17 first-down conversions. In a 26-23 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 2, he caught 10 passes for 142 yards, including a long of 35.

Why the Falcons can cover

Second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the Atlanta offense. In five games, he has completed 98 of 157 passes (62.4%) for 1,168 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed for one score. In Monday's 24-14 win over the Buffalo Bills, he completed 20 of 32 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown. In a 34-27 win over the Washington Commanders on Sept. 28, he completed 20 of 26 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Running back Bijan Robinson, who is in his third season, powers the rushing attack. He has carried 83 times for 484 yards (5.8 average) and two touchdowns. He has three explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 81, with 19 first-down conversions. In the win over Buffalo, he rushed 19 times for 170 yards and one touchdown.

How to make 49ers vs. Falcons picks

For Sunday Night Football's Falcons vs. 49ers matchup, Roberts is leaning under the total.

Who covers in Falcons vs. 49ers?