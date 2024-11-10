Division leaders will clash on Sunday Night Football when the Detroit Lions meet the Houston Texans. Detroit is coming off a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers, while Houston dropped a 21-13 decision to the New York Jets last time out. The Lions (7-1), who are first in the NFC North, have won six games in a row. The Texans (6-3), who are first in the AFC South, have lost two of three.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Texans odds via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored 49.5. Before you make any Texans vs. Lions picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White, considering his mastery of picks involving the Lions.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Lions. He is an outstanding 65-47-2 (+1246) on his last 114 picks in games involving Detroit. Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Lions vs. Texans and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Texans vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Texans spread: Detroit -3.5

Lions vs. Texans over-under: 49.5 points

Lions vs. Texans money line: Detroit -186, Houston +155

DET: Lions have covered the spread in 17 of their last 21 games (+12.55 units)

HOU: Texans have scored last in four of their last five home games (+2.80 units)

Lions vs. Texans picks: See picks at SportsLine

Lions vs. Texans streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lions can cover

Quarterback Jared Goff is having a dominant season for Detroit. In eight starts, he has completed 158 of 211 passes (74.9%) for 1,840 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions and a 115 rating. He has thrown for 300 or more yards twice, including in a 47-9 win at Dallas on Oct. 13. In that game, he completed 18 of 25 (72%) for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

Goff's top target is veteran wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. In eight games, he has caught 48 passes for 464 yards (9.7 average) and six touchdowns. He has had four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 35, with 131 yards after the catch and 30 first-down conversions. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Texans can cover

Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud powers the Houston offensive attack. In nine starts, he has completed 188 of 296 passes (63.5%) for 2,139 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions and a 91.9 rating. He is also the Texans' third-leading rusher, carrying 31 times for 143 yards (4.6 average), including one explosive play of 25 yards.

Veteran running back Joe Mixon leads the rushing attack. He has carried 126 times for 609 yards (4.8 average) and six touchdowns and has had five 100-plus-yard rushing performances on the season. In the loss to the Jets, he carried 24 times for 106 yards (4.4 average) and one touchdown. He carried 30 times for a season-high 159 yards (5.3 average) and one touchdown in a 29-27 win at Indianapolis on Sept. 8. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Lions vs. Texans picks

White has analyzed Lions vs. Texans from every possible angle. He's leaning under the total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Texans vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texans vs. Lions spread to back, all from the expert who is 65-47 on picks involving Detroit, and find out.