In an AFC divisional playoff rematch from this past January, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills clash in a season-opening matchup on Sunday Night Football. Buffalo earned a 27-25 win in their Jan. 19 playoff meeting, after Baltimore dominated the Bills, 35-10, in a Week 4 matchup. The Ravens (12-5 in 2024), who won the AFC North, were 6-3 on the road last year. The Bills (13-4 in 2024), who won the AFC East, were 8-0 on their home field during the regular season. The Bills were 10-7 against the spread (ATS) last season, while the Ravens were 10-6-1 versus the line.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Ravens lead the all-time series 7-6, including a 7-4 edge in the regular season. Baltimore is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Bills odds, after Buffalo opened as 1.5-point favorites. The over/under of 50.5 is the highest in the Week 1 NFL schedule. Baltimore is at -125 (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line, while Buffalo is the +105 underdog (risk $100 to win $105). Before you make any Bills vs. Ravens picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Ravens vs. Bills and just locked in his picks and predictions.

Ravens vs. Bills spread Baltimore -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ravens vs. Bills over/under 50.5 points Ravens vs. Bills money line Baltimore -125, Buffalo +105 Ravens vs. Bills picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Bills streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Bills can cover

Quarterback Josh Allen enters his eighth season after being drafted seventh in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Buffalo. He was the 2024 NFL MVP by The Associated Press. In 17 games last season, Allen completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns with just six picks for a 101.4 rating. He also carried 102 times for 531 yards (5.2 average) and 12 touchdowns. In the 32-29 AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 26, he was 22 of 34 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 39 yards.

Fourth-year veteran James Cook returns as the Bills' top running back. In 16 games last season, he carried 207 times for 1,009 yards (4.9 average) and 16 touchdowns. He had six explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 65, and 48 first-down conversions. He also caught 32 passes for 258 yards (8.1 average) and two touchdowns.

Why the Ravens can cover

Powering the Baltimore offense is eighth-year veteran quarterback Lamar Jackson, a three-time MVP by the Pro Football Writers Association. In 17 games last year, he completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He also carried 139 times for 915 yards (6.6 average) and four touchdowns. In the divisional playoff loss to the Bills, he completed 18 of 25 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also carried six times for 39 yards.

The rushing attack is led by 10th-year veteran Derrick Henry. In 17 games a year ago, he carried 325 times for 1,921 yards (5.9 average) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. He surpassed 100 yards rushing in nine regular-season games and one postseason matchup. In a 28-14 AFC Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Henry carried 26 times for 186 yards (7.2 average) and two touchdowns.

How to make Ravens vs. Bills picks

Tierney has analyzed Ravens vs. Bills from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

Who wins Bills vs. Ravens, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?